First strike ballot of junior doctors in Northern Ireland opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

First strike ballot of junior doctors in Northern Ireland opens

By Press Association
A general strike is set to take place on January 18, with participation expected by health workers (Liam McBurney/PA)
A general strike is set to take place on January 18, with participation expected by health workers (Liam McBurney/PA)

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are being balloted for strike action for the first time.

They are being asked to vote over whether to take a 24-hour strike over pay in March.

The British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland junior doctors committee (NIJDC) said it comes amid frustration at a “continued failure to address pay erosion, which now equates to a 30% reduction in 15 years”.

The ballot comes following industrial action by a number of groups of public sector workers in Northern Ireland because of an ongoing lack of pay parity with their counterparts in the rest of the UK who have achieved a pay rise.

A general strike is set to take place on January 18, with participation expected by health workers, midwives, radiographers, teachers and civil servants.

NIJDC chair Dr Fiona Griffin described the ballot for a 24-hour strike from 8am on March 6 to 8am on March 7 as “unprecedented” among junior doctors in Northern Ireland.

“They are the worst-paid with the worst working conditions of any of the UK nations and this is why we are encouraging them to vote yes and to show the strength of their feeling both in the ballot and in subsequent strike action,” she said.

“Our members made clear to us over summer 2023 that they have had enough. When we surveyed them, 75% said they were considering moving abroad to work for better pay and conditions; 72% said they were now more likely to leave training entirely because of low pay; 61% said they were not paid fairly for the work that they do.

“Our health service cannot afford to lose these doctors, which is why we need to address the issues around pay urgently. This can be done with an immediate above inflation pay rise and a commitment to full pay restoration in Northern Ireland.”

Industrial strike
Members of Unite and GMB on a picket line at Translink’s Europa bus station on Glengall Street in Belfast during a 24-hour dispute over pay in December (Liam McBurney/PA)

Dr Griffin urged the Government to engage with NIJDC as a matter of urgency.

“Let me reiterate that strike action does not need to happen,” she said.

“We are willing to talk to Government to avoid this outcome. We would welcome any approach from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to talk to us.

“We are meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Health and we would urge them to consider our asks and work with us to improve the working lives of doctors in Northern Ireland.

“If we do not see any progress towards achieving our aims, we will have to escalate our action and there will be longer strikes.”

The ballot will runs for six weeks and the results are to be announced on February 19.