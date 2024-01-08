Sunak in election-year pitch says Labour would drag country ‘back to square one’

Rishi Sunak said the choice facing voters at the next election will be between sticking with the Conservatives’ long-term plan or going “back to square one” under Labour.

With a general election expected in the second half of the year, the Prime Minister upped his attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, accusing him of lacking a plan for the country on welfare and illegal migration.

In an indication of how bitter and personal this year’s election campaign could be, Mr Sunak told voters in Accrington, Lancashire: “The alternative is Keir Starmer, who would just take us back to square one.”

“He has been Leader of the Opposition for four years now and in that time, he hasn’t said what he would do differently. That’s because he doesn’t have a plan. He just snipes from the sidelines instead.”

Mr Sunak took questions from voters at a PM Connect event, days after confirming his “working assumption” is an election in the second half of the year.

As MPs return to Westminster after the Christmas break, the Prime Minister is reeling from the announcement by Chris Skidmore, the Government’s former net zero tsar, that he is quitting Parliament over the Government’s environmental stance.

The decision will mean another difficult by-election to come in Mr Skidmore’s Kingswood seat.

Mr Sunak sought to create clear dividing lines with Labour as he said on Monday: “You might have heard that later this year there’s going to be an election. Now the choice facing our country at that election is do we stick with the plan that is starting to deliver the long-term change that our country needs or do we go back to square one?

“I want to deliver the peace of mind to all of you that will come from knowing that we are building a brighter future for your children and grandchildren. And I want to deliver a renewed sense of pride in our country.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event in Accrington (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Attacking Sir Keir, he said: “He can’t tell you how he’s going to stop the boats because he doesn’t have a plan to do that.

“He can’t tell you how he’s going to control welfare because he doesn’t have a plan.

“He can’t tell you how he’s going to fund his £28 billion-a-year spending spree because he doesn’t have a plan to pay for it.”

Mr Sunak’s new year message to voters of continuity comes months after he used his first Tory conference speech to pitch himself as the change candidate, suggesting that he marked a break from the previous 13 years of Conservative rule.

The Conservative UK Government will be hoping 2024 will give Mr Sunak the chance to deliver on more of the five pledges he made to the electorate 12 months ago.

The Prime Minister managed to meet his target of halving inflation by the end of 2023 but other commitments, including cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping the boats, have yet to be ticked off.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets Ian Clement, whose house in Loughborough, East Midlands, flooded during Storm Henk, on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Emergency legislation designed to allow asylum seeker deportation flights to Rwanda to take off — a policy seen as key to Mr Sunak’s pledge to prevent Channel crossings — is due to return to the Commons this month.

Mr Sunak hopes the Safety of Rwanda Bill will help overcome legal hurdles to his flagship immigration policy.

The Tories have also upped attacks on Labour’s promise to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it comes to power.