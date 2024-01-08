Sunak in election-year pitch says Labour would drag country ‘back to square one’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak in election-year pitch says Labour would drag country ‘back to square one’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said the choice facing voters at the next election will be between sticking with the Conservatives’ long-term plan or going ‘back to square one’ under Labour (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Rishi Sunak said the choice facing voters at the next election will be between sticking with the Conservatives’ long-term plan or going “back to square one” under Labour.

With a general election expected in the second half of the year, the Prime Minister upped his attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, accusing him of lacking a plan for the country on welfare and illegal migration.

In an indication of how bitter and personal this year’s election campaign could be, Mr Sunak told voters in Accrington, Lancashire: “The alternative is Keir Starmer, who would just take us back to square one.”

“He has been Leader of the Opposition for four years now and in that time, he hasn’t said what he would do differently. That’s because he doesn’t have a plan. He just snipes from the sidelines instead.”

Mr Sunak took questions from voters at a PM Connect event, days after confirming his “working assumption” is an election in the second half of the year.

As MPs return to Westminster after the Christmas break, the Prime Minister is reeling from the announcement by Chris Skidmore, the Government’s former net zero tsar, that he is quitting Parliament over the Government’s environmental stance.

The decision will mean another difficult by-election to come in Mr Skidmore’s Kingswood seat.

Mr Sunak sought to create clear dividing lines with Labour as he said on Monday: “You might have heard that later this year there’s going to be an election. Now the choice facing our country at that election is do we stick with the plan that is starting to deliver the long-term change that our country needs or do we go back to square one?

“I want to deliver the peace of mind to all of you that will come from knowing that we are building a brighter future for your children and grandchildren. And I want to deliver a renewed sense of pride in our country.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event in Accrington
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event in Accrington (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Attacking Sir Keir, he said: “He can’t tell you how he’s going to stop the boats because he doesn’t have a plan to do that.

“He can’t tell you how he’s going to control welfare because he doesn’t have a plan.

“He can’t tell you how he’s going to fund his £28 billion-a-year spending spree because he doesn’t have a plan to pay for it.”

Mr Sunak’s new year message to voters of continuity comes months after he used his first Tory conference speech to pitch himself as the change candidate, suggesting that he marked a break from the previous 13 years of Conservative rule.

The Conservative UK Government will be hoping 2024 will give Mr Sunak the chance to deliver on more of the five pledges he made to the electorate 12 months ago.

The Prime Minister managed to meet his target of halving inflation by the end of 2023 but other commitments, including cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping the boats, have yet to be ticked off.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets Ian Clement, whose house in Loughborough, East Midlands, flooded during Storm Henk, on Monday
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets Ian Clement, whose house in Loughborough, East Midlands, flooded during Storm Henk, on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Emergency legislation designed to allow asylum seeker deportation flights to Rwanda to take off — a policy seen as key to Mr Sunak’s pledge to prevent Channel crossings — is due to return to the Commons this month.

Mr Sunak hopes the Safety of Rwanda Bill will help overcome legal hurdles to his flagship immigration policy.

The Tories have also upped attacks on Labour’s promise to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it comes to power.