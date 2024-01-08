Starmer criticises Government’s response to flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer criticises Government’s response to flooding

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets residents in Loughborough whose houses flooded during Storm Henk (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets residents in Loughborough whose houses flooded during Storm Henk (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government’s response to flooding is not “good enough” and vowed he would take pre-emptive action as he toured streets being cleared up after last week’s deluge.

Sir Keir was speaking after Ian Clements, 68, showed him around his drenched semi-detached house in Loughborough, Leicestershire, on Monday morning.

Mr Clements described how water from the nearby canal surged down Bottleacre Lane on Wednesday, reaching more than a foot deep in his lounge.

The Labour leader explained how he would set up a flood resilience taskforce to make sure preventative measures were in place before the winter flooding season.

He said: “The response wasn’t quick enough. So I just don’t think it’s good enough for the Government to come after the event again and express empathy.

“Get ahead of this with a taskforce. That’s what I would do.”

Asked if Labour would provide more money for flood prevention, Sir Keir said: “Of course it does need money but the taskforce is not just about money.

Winter weather Jan 8th 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Ian Clements whose house in Loughborough flooded during Storm Henk (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“It’s about getting the basics done. Getting those drains cleared. Getting the local authorities together. Having a plan.”

Mr Clements told the Labour leader he had lived in his home for 45 years and never seen anything like the flooding which hit the whole street last week.

He said all 120 houses were flooded and many of his neighbours do not have insurance.

Mr Clements said residents were puzzled why the canal flooded, which he cannot remember happening before.

He said a brook at the other end of the street had flooded the town centre on Tuesday but was dropping when he went to bed that night.

He said he thought he had “got away with it” but he drew his curtains at 8am on Wednesday to see water pouring down his drive.

Winter weather Jan 8th 2024
Ian Clements’ flooded home in Loughborough, Leicestershire (Ian Clements/PA)

“I just watched the water level rise until it came under the doors and through the floor boards,” he said.

“There was nothing you could do about it.”

Mr Clements said his insurance company has moved him to a hotel and had been “brilliant”.

He said: “That’s life. It’s stuff. We can fix stuff. Nothing important’s gone.”

Mr Clements described how his neighbour moved his elderly mother out of her house using a boat.

Sir Keir also visited the nearby Boat Inn, on the canal, where landlady Caz Wann explained how she provided a hub for local people to keep warm and distribute food and other supplies which have been donated.

She said the water flooded her car park and even deposited a narrowboat on the tow path outside the building but her pub was spared.

Winter weather Jan 8th 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meets residents in Loughborough in the East Midlands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Wann said many people in the area do not have insurance.

She said: “There’s a young girl that I know, she came and everything has been destroyed – pictures of children and things like that. Those are things you can’t replace.”

Local people continued to donate supplies at the pub even as Sir Keir toured the area.

Ms Wann explained there were no issues when she went to bed at 11pm on Tuesday. But she was woken in the early hours of Wednesday and soon had a pub full of people, providing hot drinks and blankets.