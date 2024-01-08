Sunak does not deny considering axing Rwanda scheme during leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak does not deny considering axing Rwanda scheme during leadership bid

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event in Accrington, Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event in Accrington, Lancashire (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Rishi Sunak has not denied that he discussed scrapping the Rwanda scheme during his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the Rwanda migrants deportation policy, following reports he had doubts about it as chancellor and during the party leadership race.

Mr Sunak has made the scheme central to his premiership since entering Downing Street.

But The Sun suggested he considered campaigning on a promise to ditch the scheme during his unsuccessful bid for the premiership against Liz Truss, but was warned off the idea on the grounds it would upset Conservative MPs.

In a carefully-worded answer to a question about the report at a PM Connect event in north-west England on Monday, Mr Sunak insisted he never said he was going to axe the Rwanda policy, but did not deny considering it.

He told the audience in Accrington: “I didn’t say I was going to scrap it. I mean that’s completely false. Of course I didn’t.”

Mr Sunak said it was his job as chancellor “to ask some probing questions” and scrutinise money spent on taxpayers’ behalf.

But ultimately he backed the policy “because I believe in this scheme”, the Tory leader said, stressing the need for a “deterrent” for illegal immigration.

It came after Mr Sunak on Sunday admitted questioning the “value for money” of the policy while he was chancellor, but insisted it was “wrong” to infer that he did not back sending asylum seekers to the east African country.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has made the Rwanda deportation policy central to his pledge to ‘stop the boats’ (James Manning/PA)

According to No 10 papers seen by the BBC, Mr Sunak was described as believing the “deterrent won’t work”.

The Rwanda policy is seen as key to Mr Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” ahead of the next election, which the Prime Minister has signalled is likely to be held in the second half of 2024.

The stalled scheme comes with a £290 million bill but no asylum seekers have been relocated as yet after the Supreme Court ruled the proposal unlawful.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill, a piece of legislation Mr Sunak hopes will prevent further legal challenges to the policy, is due to return to the Commons this month for debate.

But critics on the right of his party have threatened to amend or even vote down the legislation if it is not tightened before it is next put before MPs.

Mr Sunak on Monday said he would welcome “bright ideas” on how to improve the Bill, while insisting “my entire party is supportive” of the legislation.

“If people have bright ideas about how we can make this more effective whilst complying with our international obligations and retaining Rwanda’s participation in the scheme… then of course, I’m open to having those discussions,” he added.