Sunak would support honours committee investigation into ex-Post Office boss CBE

By Press Association
Calls have grown for former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells to lose her CBE (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Calls have grown for former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells to lose her CBE (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Rishi Sunak would “strongly support” the Honours Forfeiture Committee if it decided to look at revoking former Post Office boss Paula Vennells’ CBE in the wake of the Horizon scandal, the Prime Minister’s spokesman has said.

It comes as calls grow for the former Post Office chief executive to hand back her CBE after an ITV drama returned the widespread miscarriage of justice to the spotlight.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that Mr Sunak would “strongly support” the Forfeiture Committee “if they were to choose to investigate”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Lancashire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to speed up the compensation process for victims (Christopher Furlong/PA)

A petition addressed to Sir Chris Wormald, the chair of the Forfeiture Committee, calling for Ms Vennells to lose her honour has already attracted more than one million signatures.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is meeting Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake on Monday to discuss how to help the convicted branch managers clear their names.

The Prime Minister, speaking in Accrington, Lancashire, on Monday defended the Government’s response but said he wanted to speed up the compensation process for victims.

“People should know that we are on it and we want to make this right, that money has been set aside,” he said.

“We will do everything we can to make this right for the people affected. It is simply wrong what happened. They shouldn’t have been treated like this.”

Labour has called for prosecution powers to be stripped from the Post Office and previous convictions looked at again, amid renewed pressure on the government response to the scandal.

Downing Street on Monday did not say whether removing prosecution powers would be among the options considered, but Mr Sunak’s spokesman said ministers were “looking at what went wrong and what lessons can be learned”.

The scandal is top of the agenda as politicians return to Westminster after the Christmas break, with Conservative backbencher David Davis and Labour MP Kevan Jones pushing for an emergency debate on the issue.

Keir Starmer visit to Bristol
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the convictions need to be looked at again (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking during a visit in Loughborough, said: “I think that the prosecution should be taken out of the hands of the Post Office and given to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“I used to run the Crown Prosecution Service, we’ve prosecuted for other departments, we can do it here – that should be done straight away.

“And these convictions, the remaining convictions, need to be looked at en masse.”

He added: “The Government could pass legislation, so obviously we’d support that if they did.

“It might be possible to get these cases back before the Court of Appeal quickly – I’ve done that when I was a prosecutor – but whichever way it’s done, these convictions need to be looked at.”