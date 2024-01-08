Somerset executive considers 10% council tax hike and ‘heartbreaking’ cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Somerset executive considers 10% council tax hike and ‘heartbreaking’ cuts

By Press Association
Somerset Council is considering a 10% hike in council tax as it faces extreme budget pressures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Somerset Council is considering a 10% hike in council tax as it faces extreme budget pressures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Somerset Council must hike council tax by 10% and be granted special financial flexibilities by the Government to avoid effective bankruptcy, according to a proposal set to be considered by the authority’s leadership.

A report published on Monday gives the council’s executive options for plugging a huge funding gap or face joining a growing number of authorities that have issued a section 114 notice declaring their inability to balance the books.

Details set to be considered on January 15 show Somerset Council, which declared a “financial emergency” last year, is facing cost pressures of £108.5 million in 2024-25, an annual increase of 20%.

Among saving measures which the council’s Liberal Democrat leader Bill Revans described as “heartbreaking”, the council could end funding for discretionary services such as theatres, leisure facilities and five recycling sites.

In addition, Somerset plans to use £36.8 million of reserves and surpluses from local taxes to reduce the funding gap to £37.9 million.

The report gives the council’s leadership three options for covering the remaining shortfall.

These are increasing council tax by 10%, which is double the percentage currently permitted annually without a local referendum and requires dispensation from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This council tax hike would generate £17.1 million and must be combined with securing a “capitalisation direction” for £20.8 million from the department, which allows receipts from the sale of assets to be used for everyday spending on services.

If the council tax rise is rejected by the Government, Somerset Council must request a capitalisation direction to cover the full £37.9 million.

If either request is rejected, the report says “this will force the section 151 officer to use his statutory powers and issue a section 114 notice”.

Somerset would then become the eighth council since 2020 to declare effective bankruptcy, and the sixth since the beginning of 2022.

Somerset Council was established as a unitary authority in April 2023 after the district councils in the southern part of the ceremonial county were abolished, largely in a bid to cut costs.

Councillor Revans echoed warnings from other local government leaders in insisting the model of local government finance is “broken” and said Somerset had also been hampered by a “historically low” council tax rate.

He added: “This is what a financial emergency looks like. No decision has been made, but all of these savings and the 10% council tax increase are unprecedented actions that have to be considered if we are to steer this authority through a period of extreme pressure.

“Officers have done as we have asked and left no stone unturned. The result is a set of options, many of which are unpalatable – some heartbreaking – that no-one would want to take forward.”

The Government has come under pressure over the state of local government finances after a prolonged funding squeeze and has been criticised by Tory council leaders.

The Government has been approached for comment.