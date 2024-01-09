Scottish Government has betrayed disabled people over toilets pledge – Tory MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government has betrayed disabled people over toilets pledge – Tory MSP

By Press Association
Jeremy Balfour said the SNP had failed to deliver on accessible toilets (Lesley Martin/PA)
A Conservative MSP will accuse the SNP of “betraying” disabled people in a debate on funding for disabled toilets at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Jeremy Balfour’s members business debate will highlight the Scottish Government pledge to invest £10 million in Changing Places toilets.

In September, Social Care Minister Maree Todd said she would open the fund for this by the beginning of 2025.

Mr Balfour said the toilets, which provide facilities for people with complex disabilities, are essential for many people and called for funding to become available faster.

Mr Balfour said: “The SNP’s failure to deliver on this key pledge represents an abject betrayal of Scotland’s disabled population.

“Ministers talk a good game but – unlike the UK Government – they are all talk and no action.

“Changing Places was a commitment in the SNP’s 2021 programme for government, to allow those with profound and complex disabilities to access public spaces and fully participate in society.

“Yet, more than two years on, and not a single penny of that money has been distributed – despite several projects in my own region of Lothian being ready and waiting for the money.”

He added: “We are talking about a relatively small amount of money here in the grand scheme of the Scottish budget.

“We know the SNP’s economic mismanagement has produced a huge black hole in Scotland’s finances, but those with disabilities should not be made to pay for their incompetence.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We remain committed to investing £10 million in Changing Places toilets, allowing us to increase the number of these facilities across the country and support mobile Changing Places toilets to allow people easier access to events and outdoor venues.

“We will open the fund by the beginning of next year, in line with our commitment to do so over this parliamentary term.

“We are already seeing the benefit of our amended Scottish Building Regulations legislation requiring the provision of Changing Places toilets in larger new buildings, with new facilities opening regularly.”