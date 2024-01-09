Minister reveals £17.4m cost of civil servants working on National Care Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister reveals £17.4m cost of civil servants working on National Care Service

By Press Association
The national care service has been delayed until 2029 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Work to legislate for the delayed National Care Service (NCS) has cost the Scottish Government £17 million.

In a written answer to Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy, health minister Maree Todd said £17.4 million had been spent on preparations for the policy as of November, with a £9.77 million cost in this financial year alone.

Ms Todd also said 160 full-time equivalent civil servants had been working on the policy.

The NCS would centralise social care, making ministers ultimately accountable for services, while provision would be controlled by regional boards, similar to the NHS.

Maree Todd
The figures were released through a written answer from health minister Maree Todd (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But the plans have been criticised after the Scottish Government’s desire to pass a framework Bill to create the service and finalise detail using secondary legislation.

The regulations would be created using a process of “co-design” the Scottish Government has said, which would include a number of different interested parties, including patients, trade unions and the social care sector.

In December, the Scottish Government announced the service would be created in 2029 – a delay of three years – in a bid to save £1.2 billion.

Mr Hoy described the spending as “eye-watering”, calling on the Government to scrap its plans.

“This is typical of how the SNP recklessly squander taxpayers’ money,” he said.

“It is astonishing that 160 civil servants are still working directly on these plans – at a cost of over £800,000 per month – when they have been roundly opposed by stakeholders.

“The SNP’s social care minister, Maree Todd, needs to accept reality and ditch her party’s illogical plans for centralised social care in Scotland, rather than throwing good money after bad.

“The scarcely believable £10 million costs for civil servants earmarked for this year should be urgently diverted towards local care services which are buckling on the SNP’s watch.

“Patients suffering delayed discharge or insufficient care – along with dedicated frontline staff – need those vital resources, but they are seeing them being frittered away by an arrogant SNP Government who typically think they know best.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.