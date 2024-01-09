Proposals to ban conversion therapy published by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Proposals to ban conversion therapy published by Scottish Government

By Press Association
The consultation on the conversion therapy ban opened on Tuesday (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The consultation on the conversion therapy ban opened on Tuesday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The Scottish Government has published proposals for a ban on conversion therapy as part of a consultation.

The 86-page document, released on Tuesday, detailed ministers’ plans to criminalise the practice, which sees people attempt to change or suppress the gender identity or sexual orientation of another person.

The proposals have raised concerns by some, including in the religious community, who fear attempts to counsel people struggling with their identity could be seen as conversion therapy.

The Catholic Church in Scotland has said the law could create a “chilling effect”.

Emma Roddick
Equalities minister Emma Roddick said conversion practices ‘have absolutely no place in Scotland’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, the proposals claim any law would not include “non-directive and ethical guidance and support to a person who might be questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity or experiencing conflict or distress, whether that is provided by a healthcare practitioner, a family member, or a religious leader”.

The law would also distinguish between an attempt to change someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation and the expression of “general statements of belief or opinion”, while emphasis will be placed on the intent to cause harm to a person and the actual causing of harm through a conversion practice.

The law would create new criminal offences of engaging in conversion practice, which can include both providing such a service and engaging in a course of coercive behaviour – as well as taking a person out of Scotland to engage in conversion practices.

A statutory aggravation, which can be placed on another charge such as assault, will also be created, as well as the provision of civil protection orders.

Prosecutors will have to prove anyone engaging in conversion practices intended to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and that the practices or services caused physical or psychological harm to the victim.

The document said those accused would have a defence if their actions could be proven to be “reasonable in the particular circumstances”.

Equalities minister Emma Roddick said: “Conversion practices, which aim to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, are damaging and destructive acts that violate people’s human rights.

“Sadly, these practices still happen today and they have absolutely no place in Scotland.

“In taking forward our commitment to ban conversion practices we are leading the way in the UK and joining the growing list of countries acting to address this harm.

“The consultation responses we receive will help us to further consider those measures we can take to stop the harm of conversion practices and protect those at risk while ensuring that freedoms, including freedoms of speech, religion, and belief, are safeguarded.”

A spokesperson for the Catholic Church said: “While the Church supports legislation which protects people from physical and verbal abuse, a fundamental pillar of any free society is that the state recognises and respects the right of religious bodies and organisations to be free to teach the fullness of their beliefs and to support, through prayer, counsel and other pastoral means, their members who wish to live in accordance with those beliefs.

“We would urge the Scottish Government not to criminalise mainstream, religious, pastoral care; parental guidance; and medical or other professional intervention relating to sexual orientation; which is not approved by the State as acceptable.

“The worrying lack of clarity about what is meant by the term conversion practices could create a chilling effect and may criminalise advice or opinion given in good faith.”

The consultation will close on April 2.