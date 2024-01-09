‘Brutal’ cut to affordable housing budget should be reversed, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Brutal’ cut to affordable housing budget should be reversed, MSPs told

By Press Association
Money for affordable housing supply was cut (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Money for affordable housing supply was cut (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Cuts to affordable housing funding in the Scottish budget are “brutal” and should be reversed, a charity has told MSPs.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said good quality housing is needed to tackle poverty.

In the draft Scottish budget published in December, the affordable housing supply budget was cut by almost £200 million – more than a quarter in real terms.

On Tuesday, Holyrood’s Finance Committee heard evidence from a number of groups as it scrutinised the budget.

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the JRF, said the draft budget was “very disappointing” and the Scottish Government had made the wrong choices even considering the tight fiscal situation it faced.

He was asked about his written submission to the committee, which stated: “It it is therefore baffling that the affordable housing supply programme should be the victim of such a brutal cut as the one announced in the 2024-25 draft budget.

“To slice a quarter from the budget, in the face of both the immediate and longer terms issues facing the housing sector in Scotland, is surely something that will have to be reversed during the Parliament’s scrutiny of the budget.

“If this is a hard choice as part of the budget it is the wrong choice.”

Offshore wind farm commissions
Offshore wind revenue should be used to benefit future generations, MSPs heard (Ben Birchall/PA)

During his appearance before the committee on Tuesday, Mr Birt was pressed on what alternative choices ministers he thought could have made to either raise money or cut elsewhere.

He said: “Council tax is a very obvious one. We’ve talked about council tax reform for years and everybody has dodged it. Let’s stop dodging it.”

However, Mr Birt praised the Government’s approach to social security for disabled people, in response to a question from MSP John Mason who noted the overall social security budget has gone up “dramatically” from about £5 billion to £6 billion.

Mr Birt, who has called for the Scottish Child Payment to be increased further, said it was necessary to break with the “dehumanising” welfare system for disabled people in the rest of the UK.

Looking at a separate element of the budget, Professor David Bell, of the University of Stirling, told the committee: “Ostensibly it doesn’t look like the budget particularly favours economic growth.”

He was asked about the revenue from the ScotWind offshore leasing round, with MSP Michelle Thomson saying some of it had been applied to current resource spending.

Dr Bell likened the ScotWind money to a sovereign wealth fund and said it should have been used for the benefit of future generations.

He said: “To be equitable, you should spread it not just on the generation that has been lucky enough to have the revenue gathered.

“As with oil, there seems within the British Isles to be a willingness not to think in those more longer term perspectives.”