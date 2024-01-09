Administrators ponder how to support buyers after Stewart Milne Group collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Administrators ponder how to support buyers after Stewart Milne Group collapse

By Press Association
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said administrators were looking at ways to support buyers. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said administrators were looking at ways to support buyers. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Administrators are working to protect homebuyers stuck in “limbo” following the collapse of housebuilders Stewart Milne Group, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray met with administrators Teneo after the firm was appointed on Monday following the news that 217 roles were being made redundant.

Mr Gray said he stressed the importance that “every possible support” is offered to staff, contractors, suppliers and homebuyers impacted by the company, headquartered in Aberdeen, going bust.

His statement in Holyrood came after Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden raised the concern of staff and customers.

Neil Gray comments
Neil Gray has met with administrators after the collapse of Stewart Milne builders (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The north-east MSP said buyers who had paid deposits, were waiting on keys or required remedial work, were seeing their lifesavings put “at risk”.

Mr Gray said he raised the issue with Teneo at the meeting and said he understood the administrators were discussing options with regulators the National House Building Council.

“My understanding is that Teneo are in discussions with the NHBC and others around ensuring that the situation that he fairly raises around the very difficult situation that people will be finding themselves in – in some cases in limbo – can be resolved,” he said.

“That will be a challenge obviously depending on the circumstances.”

But he added: “Douglas Lumsden will understand that we’re coming at this within a 24-hour period, as are Teneo, so some of this is going to be information that is moving.”

Earlier, Jane Wood, chief executive of Homes for Scotland, which represents more than 200 members, expressed concern about more firms going bust.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, on Tuesday, she said: “We are very worried about it and we are worried the social and economic impact is not understood for housing. It’s a force for good, it affects all of our lives. It’s a human right, at the end of the day.”

She added: “Our ask would be that the Scottish Government needs to demonstrate that it does recognise the sector’s concerns and takes urgent action – that the provision of new homes for all tenures for everyone in Scotland who wants to live and work here is prioritised because it is urgent now.

Craig Brown funeral
Founder Stewart Milne has said he is devastated at what has happened to the company (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting the houses that we need to be built, and our businesses, like Stewart Milne and other housebuilders, to remain sustainable.”

Teneo said that “no further construction” of Stewart Milne Group homes was being completed “at this time”, and said people who had reserved a home but not yet moved in would be contacted.

Former Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne set up the eponymous business in 1975.

He said in a statement: “I am devastated by this totally unexpected outcome of the sale process and (am) struggling to accept it, given the profound impact it will have on employees, sub-contractors, suppliers and customers.

“Stewart Milne Group was up for sale and, following significant interest, two bids were submitted. The bank has not accepted either bid and withdrawn its funding.

“I tried everything I could to find a way to achieve a better outcome for the business and the people who depend on it.

“I believe one of the bids could have delivered a comparable, financial return to administration and, crucially, allowed the business to continue to operate, safeguarding hundreds of jobs and protecting livelihoods.”