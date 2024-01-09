Just Stop Oil offer protest pause if Met investigates UK Government for genocide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil offer protest pause if Met investigates UK Government for genocide

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil have caused major disruption to sporting events and day-to-day life in London (Mike Egerton/PA)
Just Stop Oil (JSO) has offered to stop disruptive actions if the Met Police investigates the UK Government for “genocide by oblique intent”.

Its organisers said they are negotiating with the police and have handed in evidence during a meeting with officers on Monday.

The climate campaigners have been causing significant disruption to traffic in London by slow-marching along busy roads and have stopped big sporting events such as the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield after a protester jumped on the table and released a package of orange dye.

The Met said JSO has cost it nearly £20 million since its first campaign in October 2022 and that their actions have put “significant pressure” on policing in the capital.

Sarah Lunnon, one of JSO’s co-founders, said the UK Government is breaking international law by developing new oil and gas projects in the North Sea, arguing these actions will lead to the loss of human life.

She said: “Public order commander Karen Findlay requested a copy of our evidence and told us she will be taking this information to the commissioner and specialist operations – which covers genocide crimes.

“We have offered a pause on disruptive Just Stop Oil actions if this investigation is to go ahead. Negotiations are ongoing.”

JSO campaigner Eben Lazarus said the police should expect to see civil unrest if new oil and gas licences are granted and climate change destabilises society.

Scotland Yard has said time spent on policing JSO protests equated to about 300 officers a day being taken out of frontline policing across London.

More than 650 activists have been arrested since police were granted new powers in October under Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023, which allows the Met to arrest those who commit an act “which interferes with the use or operation of any key national infrastructure in England and Wales”.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Public order officers welcomed the opportunity to meet with representatives from Just Stop Oil today. We ask to meet with all protest organisers, however JSO had declined our previous requests.

“We emphasised that the Met will remain impartial and operationally independent at all times in the policing of protest, and that it is not the responsibility of the police to direct Government policy or decision-making.

“We were clear that the disruptive nature of their protests has put significant pressure on the Met – both in taking officers away from policing communities across London and the impact on our budget.

“We also reminded organisers of their legal responsibility to notify us about any future protests in advance as this means we can plan our response and potentially reduce the number of officers who need to be deployed.”