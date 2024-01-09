Taylor Swift tickets easier to get than NHS dental appointments, ministers told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift tickets easier to get than NHS dental appointments, ministers told

By Press Association
Ministers have been warned that it is easier to get one of the American singer’s hotly-contested concert tickets than an NHS dental appointment (Doug Peters/ PA)
Taylor Swift tickets are easier to get than an NHS dental appointment, ministers have been told.

The warning came as the Government was urged to grasp the crisis in access to NHS dental care across England.

Conservative former health minister Steve Brine told the Commons there could be no further delay to the Government’s dental recovery plan, as MPs aired their concerns during a Labour-led Commons debate about constituents having to seek private care and carry out DIY dentistry.

Ashley Dalton, the Labour MP for West Lancashire, said: “It’s easier to get your hands on Taylor Swift tickets in 2024, than it is to get an NHS dental appointment.”

The American pop singer’s international Eras tour will see her visit venues across the UK this year in a series of sold out events which were hotly-contested by fans.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Dalton also said some of her constituents have been left feeling suicidal because they cannot access dental treatment.

The Labour MP said: “Under this Government, we have arrived at a now dismal state of NHS dentistry services.

“A member of the public contacted Healthwatch Lancashire recently, reporting that they’re in so much pain that they’re now feeling suicidal.”

Tory MP Mr Brine, who chairs the Commons Health Select Committee, meanwhile urged ministers to come forward with a promised plan aimed at helping dentistry recover from the pandemic.

He said: “There is still no date for the publication of (the) dental recovery plan – to my committee’s continued frustration, it has to be said.

“If we don’t solve this crisis, then we are going to continue to hear about this in the House and we are going to continue to hear about it from constituents. It also places additional pressures on already-stretched NHS services.

“So, today is too late for some dentists thinking of leaving, and for some patients who have run out of options.

“We have a short-term set of actions to help our constituents suffering real pain today, and obviously we need that fully reformed dental recovery plan hot on its heels, there can’t be any further delay.”

Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom called on MPs to be “patient just a little while longer”, and said they could expect the plan to be published “very shortly”.

But the British Dental Association was unhappy with the lack of action from ministers.

Its chairman Eddie Crouch said in a statement: “Today, when we needed clarity, the Government provided a full gamut of platitudes and half-truths.

“Ministers keep saying they want an NHS dentist for everyone. There is still no evidence of any plan to make that happen.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting at BBC Broadcasting House in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Opening the debate, Wes Streeting had earlier claimed the Government had left the country “toothless” as a result of the crisis.

The shadow health secretary also fired a warning shot towards opponents of Labour’s plans to fund dental reform by scrapping the non-domiciled tax status, claiming that the party would “quote their arguments back at them” in campaign leaflets during a likely election year.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins warned that Labour’s plans to scrap the non-dom status could have an impact upon the number of foreign workers recruited into the NHS.

Ms Atkins said: “As our economy grows, we on this side of the House want to attract the best and the brightest from around the world to work in our NHS, to work in our tech sector, to work in our life sciences industry, to work in our movie industry – which we may know just filmed Barbie this year – and many other industries that are thriving.”

She added: “Labour wants to put that at risk and put the UK at a disadvantage in the highly paid, highly competitive, highly mobile international labour market.”

A Labour motion signed by Mr Streeting had urged the Government to provide an extra 700,000 urgent dental appointments a year, create incentives to recruit dentists into underserved areas, and create a supervised toothbrushing scheme for young school children.

It was rejected, with MPs voting 299 to 191, majority 108, against it.