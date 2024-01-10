Tory right warns Sunak that Rwanda plan ‘simply doesn’t work’ without changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory right warns Sunak that Rwanda plan ‘simply doesn’t work’ without changes

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a battle with the right of his party (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a battle with the right of his party (PA)

Rishi Sunak is braced for a Commons showdown over his Rwanda plan after being warned by Tory MPs that the proposal will not work unless it is significantly beefed up.

As the right wing of the Conservative Party gears up for a parliamentary battle, the Prime Minister was warned by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick that the plan “simply doesn’t work” in its current form.

Dozens of right-wing Conservatives are backing amendments to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill aimed at effectively ignoring international law and to severely limit individual migrants’ ability to resist being put on a flight to Kigali.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Jenrick refused to say whether he would vote for the legislation if it is not rewritten.

“This is the third piece of legislation in three years, it’s three strikes or you’re out, we’ve got to get this right,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

The measures Mr Jenrick and his allies are pushing would end what he called the “merry-go-round of individual claims whereby illegal migrants claim every possible defence in order to frustrate their removal to Rwanda” and would prevent flights being grounded by emergency injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick is pushing amendments to the Rwanda legislation (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government’s Bill and a treaty with Rwanda are intended to make the scheme legally watertight following a Supreme Court ruling against the plan.

As part of the plan to deter small boat crossings of the English Channel, ministers want to be able to send migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda, where they will be able to seek asylum in the African nation.

But Mr Jenrick said: “(The) Government’s reported legal advice is that the Bill has a 50% chance at best of getting a single flight off to Rwanda before the general election.

“When the stakes are so high for the country I don’t think that’s acceptable. We need to make sure it’s much more rigorous than that.”

Mr Jenrick said the amendments aimed at toughening up the Rwanda Bill are in line with international law, one of the tests set by Mr Sunak for any changes as the Kigali government has warned the deal could fall apart if the UK breaks international conventions.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman, who backs the changes put forward by Mr Jenrick and Sir Bill Cash, said: “To not adopt these amendments, and introduce another failing Bill, will be a betrayal of the British people.”

Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: “As drafted, this Bill will not stop the boats.

“The Government’s own lawyers have also reportedly advised that the scheme, as currently laid out, is fundamentally flawed. They rightly conclude that it will be bogged down with individual legal challenges from migrants.”

Mr Sunak has said he would welcome “bright ideas” on how to improve the Bill, but has previously insisted it already strikes the right balance.

The scheme has cost £240 million so far, with a further £50 million committed for next year, but so far not a single asylum seeker has been sent to Rwanda due to the legal challenges.

Suella Braverman said the Bill, as drafted, would not ‘stop the boats’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

The legislation seeks to enable Parliament to deem Rwanda “safe” generally but makes limited allowances for personal claims against being sent to the east African nation under a clause disliked by Conservative hardliners.

But accepting measures from the right of the party would risk angering the centrist One Nation wing, who want to ensure international law is respected.

Centrist former deputy prime minister Damian Green said the Prime Minister had assured him the Bill would not be strengthened.

“The Prime Minister’s looked me in the eye and said that he doesn’t want to go any further” and potentially break international law by ignoring its human rights obligations, he told the New Statesman.

The legislation cleared its first Commons hurdle last year despite speculation about a major rebellion by Tory MPs.

But while it was originally billed as emergency legislation that would be rushed through the Commons, its passage has been slowed because of the wrangling with Tory MPs.

Even if it clears the Commons next week it will face an uphill battle in the Lords.