Gove denies knowing of Government ‘interference’ with independent Teesworks probe

By Press Association
Housing Secretary Michael Gove said he had ‘no reason to doubt’ the integrity of officials or the inquiry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Michael Gove has denied being aware of any Government “interference” with the independent review into the Teesworks development.

The Levelling Up Secretary said that part of the inquiry’s report will have already been seen by people in his department but that he “can’t believe” officials would ever attempt to dilute it.

Mr Gove ordered the probe last May into allegations of wrongdoing linked to the flagship regeneration project in north-east England, with chief executive of Lancashire County Council Angie Ridgwell appointed chairwoman.

During a Business and Trade Committee hearing on Wednesday, Labour MP Ian Lavery said: “There’s a big fear that, and there’s an understanding, by the way… that there’s been some interference from your officials with regards to the initial findings of this review.”

Mr Lavery said it might be “helpful” if communication between officials and Ms Ridgwell could be sent to the committee “for clarification”.

The minister replied: “I have no reason at all to doubt her integrity, the integrity of her team or the integrity of officials…

“If on publication there are further questions that you or anyone else wants to ask, then I will make sure we address them.”

Pressed on whether officials had suggested redrafts of the inquiry’s report to the chairwoman, Mr Gove said: “I am absolutely determined that it should be published at the earliest possible opportunity, and I am not aware of anything which would amount to interference with the report.

“It may well be the case that officials have provided additional information upon request.

“It might well be the case that an initial proposition is put then more information comes to light and then something is qualified and maybe qualified in a way that is more or less critical.”

Teesside Freeport
A view of the construction site at Teesside Freeport, Teesworks, in Redcar (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The announcement of the probe last year caused controversy over the decision not to involve the public spending watchdog.

Mr Gove insisted on Wednesday that it would not have been “appropriate” work for the National Audit Office to undertake and that having an “unimpeachably independent figure from the world of local government” was better.

“With the conclusion of the report having been pushed back several times and now expected by spring 2024, Mr Lavery also warned there was a feeling that it had been “kicked into the long grass because of the mayoral elections in May.”

Mr Gove said “no one wants this published more than Ben Houchen”, the Tory Mayor of Teesside, because he wants the issues to be tackled in time for the vote.

Asked whether he could commit to releasing the report before the pre-election period, the minister said: “I think we have to.”

Mr Gove confirmed that some people in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities would have seen “at least part of it” but that he has not seen it.

Concerns about the Teesworks project were previously raised by Labour MP Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough) in the Commons, who alleged “truly shocking, industrial-scale corruption” related to funding in Teesside.