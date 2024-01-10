There is ‘a very good basis’ for the Stormont Executive to be restored – Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

There is ‘a very good basis’ for the Stormont Executive to be restored – Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister’s Questions at the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he believes there is a “very good basis” for the Stormont Executive to be restored.

Devolved government in Northern Ireland has been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP has insisted it will not go back into power-sharing government until it secures legislative assurances from the Government on Northern Ireland’s trading position within the UK.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson indicated earlier this week that his party’s talks with the Government over the Windsor Framework are set to resume.

Stormont Assembly
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has indicated talks will resume (PA)

Last December, during talks with the Stormont parties, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said a £3.3 billion financial package would accompany the return of devolution.

The package would include money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers who are set to stage one of the biggest strikes in Northern Ireland’s recent history next week.

The Northern Ireland Office previously said the package will remain on the table until a new executive is formed to allocate it

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said there is a “real chance” to restore the executive.

He was responding to a question from North Down MP Stephen Farry (Alliance) who emphasised that Northern Ireland is seeing its public services “in huge crisis”, adding there are urgent public sector pay pressures that must be addressed.

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry pointed out that public pay pressures needed to be addressed (PA)

He asked the Prime Minister did he “recognise the real dangers of continued drift in Northern Ireland and the urgent need for Northern Ireland to have a government”.

Mr Sunak responded saying his Government’s focus “has always been on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland who rightly expect and deserve their locally elected decision makers to address the issues that matter to them”.

“We have held talks with the DUP and believe that significant progress has been made and that there is now a very good basis for the executive to be restored,” he said.

“I thank him for his comments about the £3 billion financial package and with that there is a real chance to restore the executive, resolve pay for public sector workers rapidly and get Northern Ireland and its public services moving again.”