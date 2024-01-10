Bank governor says further ‘global shocks’ the biggest threat to UK economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank governor says further ‘global shocks’ the biggest threat to UK economy

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey has said further ‘global shocks’ are a major threat to the UK economy (Hannah McKay/PA)
The governor of the Bank of England has said further “global shocks” are a major threat to the UK economy as he told MPs he is monitoring the situation in the Red Sea closely amid concerns over oil supplies.

Andrew Bailey also said he was hoping to see mortgage costs continue to fall after the Bank paused hiking interest rates.

Speaking to a group of MPs during a Treasury Committee session, the Bank chief said he thought there was clearly the “potential for further global shocks” when asked about the top threat facing the UK economy this year.

He said the Bank was closely monitoring the situation in the Red Sea.

It comes after attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on cargo ships in the critical trade route through the Suez Canal, causing some vessels to have to reroute over safety concerns.

Andrew Bailey was on the panel being questioned by MPs over the UK’s financial stability (House of Commons/PA)

Oil giant BP said last month it was pausing all shipments of oil through the Red Sea because of the threat of attacks.

Mr Bailey said: “We’ve certainly seen – as best we can tell from the monitoring – shipping traffic is being affected and is being rerouted. That will increase shipping prices and shipping costs.

“I think initially that will be an issue in the monetary policy world.”

He said there has fortunately been no “prolonged spike” in oil prices as a result.

“We have to watch it very carefully, though, because it is obviously having an effect,” he told the committee.

Sarah Breeden, the deputy governor for financial stability at the Bank, said “uncertainty” was a major threat, such as about the macroeconomic environment, geopolitical tensions, credit risks and unemployment.

“The risk environment at the moment feels particularly challenging … I do think the set of circumstances that we currently face are extraordinary,” she told MPs.

Elsewhere in the session, Mr Bailey was asked about how UK households were faring in the current climate of higher interest rates.

The governor said: “We’ve now had quite a big change in market interest rates in recent months, so that the cost of mortgages is coming down.

“Let’s just take the market for the moment – obviously that is feeding through into mortgage costs and I hope that is something that continues.”

He added: “I think the rental market is more stretched because you’ve got a higher proportion of low-income households in the rental market.

“Rental inflation is currently around 6% … I really hope that’ll come down and lower interest rates obviously help that as well.”

Mr Bailey underlined that individual circumstances will be different and that the Bank recognises there are people in the UK experiencing “very difficult circumstances” amid the higher cost of living.