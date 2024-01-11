Yousaf rejects invitation to appear before Westminster committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf rejects invitation to appear before Westminster committee

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said his commitments as First Minister mean he does not have time to appear before MPs (PA)
Humza Yousaf will not appear before Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, he has said in a letter to its convener.

The First Minister was invited alongside all of his predecessors to appear before the panel to discuss relations between the Scottish and UK governments during their time in office.

Henry McLeish, Jack McConnell, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon have all agreed to appear, but Mr Yousaf said his commitments as First Minister do not allow him the time to do so.

In a letter to convener Pete Wishart, Mr Yousaf said: “Unfortunately, due to my extensive commitments as First Minister, I am unable to accept the invitation to appear before the committee.

“As the committee is aware, I am accountable to the Scottish Parliament for the decisions and actions of the Scottish Government.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf is grilled by opposition leaders and other MSPs each week during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood (PA)

“Sessions such as weekly First Minister’s Questions and my evidence sessions with the Scottish Parliament Conveners Group are an important feature of my commitment to ensuring that the Parliament can fully discharge its essential scrutiny function.”

Mr Yousaf said Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson has accepted an invitation to appear before the committee in March.

Responding, Mr Wishart said: “It’s disappointing that the First Minister isn’t able to give evidence to the committee, citing a similar outlook to previous serving first ministers – that his primary responsibility, while in office, is to the Scottish Parliament.

“The invitation remains open if Mr Yousaf’s availability changes.”

Before leaving office, Ms Sturgeon caused consternation in the committee when she declined an invitation to appear, also citing a full diary.

She did appear on ITV’s Loose Women and gave a speech to the Royal Society of Arts in her final weeks as first minister last year.