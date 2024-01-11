MP: Buy a couple of bottles of Australian wine to show solidarity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

MP: Buy a couple of bottles of Australian wine to show solidarity

By Press Association
A recycling bin of empty wine bottles (Philip Toscano/PA)
A recycling bin of empty wine bottles (Philip Toscano/PA)

Shoppers should consider buying “two or three bottles” of Australian wine to “show solidarity” with the nation, an MP has said.

Conservative Sir Charles Walker made the suggestion as he faced questions about what steps are being taken to increase purchases of Australian wine for sale in the House of Commons.

MPs heard Australian wine is represented on the Commons wine list, with a chardonnay and a shiraz available compared to three English wines.

Labour MP John Spellar (Warley) told the Commons: “As part of a dispute over Covid, China imposed particularly punishing tariffs on Australian wine with damage to their industry.

“So can I urge the Commons commission to stand with our Australian friends and allies and prioritise buying Australian wine and encourage its use in our venues in order to make clear that bullying doesn’t pay?”

Sir Charles, speaking on behalf of the House of Commons Commission, replied: “Of course if colleagues here wish to prioritise the purchase of Australian wine off the wine list then I would encourage them to do so, but also remind them that we have very good English wines on the wine list as well.

“But more generally I’m sure the nation has heard my right honourable friend’s call to arms so when we’re all out in the supermarkets stocking our own shelves, perhaps we should all be mindful to buy two or three bottles of Australian wine as well, seriously, to show solidarity with our Australian friends and their growers.”