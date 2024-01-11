Government remains committed to Sizewell C timetable before a general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Government remains committed to Sizewell C timetable before a general election

By Press Association
EDF's Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Government remains committed to revealing a timetable for investing in the new nuclear power station at Sizewell C before a general election, a minister has said.

Energy minister Andrew Bowie faced calls from Labour to reveal the timetable for a final investment decision in the Suffolk power station before the end of the Parliament.

It came as Mr Bowie told MPs about the Government’s new civil nuclear roadmap, which sets out plans to provide a quarter of the UK’s electricity needs through nuclear power by 2050.

Under the proposals, the Government wants to explore the possibility of building another nuclear power station in the UK as large as Sizewell C, or Hinkley Point in Somerset.

It also announced a commitment to invest £300 million in UK-produced high assay low enriched uranium fuel needed to power high-tech new nuclear reactors, which is currently only commercially available in Russia.

But Labour said the roadmap was “two years later” than promised and “still leaves a number of unanswered questions about how the Government intends on turning warm words into practical action”.

Shadow business minister Sarah Jones said: “It is all well and good talking about commitments to new stations in the next Parliament but can he tell us the timetable for Sizewell C in its final investment decision?

“The Government promised to have a final investment decision by the end of this Parliament so can he give a categorical promise today that that will be done?

“Time is running out.”

Nuclear Power – Sizewell B
Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station, at Sizewell, Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

She added: “Can he update us on the timetable for Hinkley Point C, originally promised to be delivered by 2017?

“When will it start supplying power to households?”

Mr Bowie replied: “She asks about the final investment decision on Sizewell C, we remain committed to making that decision by the end of this Parliament, and in fact on Hinkley Point C we are very proud of the progress that is being made.

“Just last month we saw the dome being lifted onto the top of reactor one.”

Elsewhere Mr Bowie was questioned about the future of small modular reactors (SMRs), a technology currently under development across the globe which is hoped could help to rapidly expand the production of nuclear power.

The minister told MPs the next phase of the UK’s SMR competition would be “launched within weeks”.

He added: “We are very excited to have six fantastic technologies to deploy in the United Kingdom and we are moving faster than any comparable programme around the world to ensure that Britain and the British people benefit from investment in small modular reactors and the benefits that they can bring to the energy mix and indeed local economies.”

Conservative former business secretary Greg Clark said: “Can I ask the minister specifically whether he will say whether the new site approval mechanism would allow these sites to be allowed for SMRs by the 2050 deadline and target that we have?”

Mr Bowie replied: “To answer his question directly, yes it will.

“The new siting strategy will cover the possibility for deployment of all technologies, SMR, AMR (advanced modular reactors) and indeed gigawatt scale reactors moving forward.”