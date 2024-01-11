Labour leader quizzed by NHS staff over plans for health service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Labour leader quizzed by NHS staff over plans for health service

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre right), with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (centre left) speaking during a visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, to unveil their Child Health Action Plan (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre right), with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (centre left) speaking during a visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, to unveil their Child Health Action Plan (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been quizzed by hospital staff about his plans for the NHS.

Visiting Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Thursday, he said he wanted to turn around the health of children, as he accused the Conservative government of going in “completely the wrong direction”.

Meeting staff, he said: “You don’t need me to tell you just how much damage has been done over the last few years in the NHS, you’re working with that every day, particularly when it comes to children.

“The more we’re looking at children, the more concerned we are about the severe impact on children.”

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who accompanied Sir Keir on the visit to the hospital, told staff: “I’ve been learning a lot in the two years that I’ve been the shadow health and social care secretary.

“I was still shocked this morning to hear someone say to me that being a child in this country is in itself a health inequality.

“It goes against everything we are or should be about as a society. You know, we are supposed to, as adults, put children first.”

The party’s plans for children’s health, including supervised teeth brushing at free breakfast clubs, were announced earlier on Thursday.

During a question and answer session with staff at the hospital, Dr Senthil Seniappan told the Labour leader he was seeing children with “serious complications” due to being overweight or obese and asked what his party would do to tackle an “obesity crisis”.

The children’s doctor said: “In some boroughs 50% of young people are overweight or obese. This is a huge problem for us now and for the future.”

Sir Keir said: “We’ve got to get in earlier. There is obvious stuff, it seems to me, like advertising of junk food, things the Government could do at the stroke of a pen which don’t cost any money, which could be done straight away.

“We need a strategy to get in there before with the prevention.

“What we knock against when we do that is people saying ‘oh, you just want the nanny state, you want to tell people what to eat’. That isn’t the case at all.”

Sir Keir asked staff for ideas on what needed to be done to improve the health service.

Respiratory consultant Chris Grime told Sir Keir patients presenting at the hospital were not cases that should be coming to an emergency department and called for more community-based resources.

He said: “There’s no service in the community for them to go to.”

Nurse Julia Roberts said there was a “postcode lottery” about what could be provided for children.

Sir Keir told staff speaking to them was “inspirational”, adding: “At 12pm yesterday I was doing Prime Minister’s Questions – I’d swap this for that any day.”

He spent the morning at the hospital, which opened in 2015 and was based on designs inspired by children.