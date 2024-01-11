Commons backs British Jewish History Month proposal

The House of Commons has backed the idea of establishing a British Jewish History Month.

Communities minister Lee Rowley said it was a “brilliant idea” and the Government is “very supportive” and would listen to the Jewish community’s thoughts on the proposal.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster) put forward the idea in a backbench debate in the Commons.

Ms Aiken said: “It is right that we already celebrate the achievements of many minorities in this country and continue to educate future generations with Black History Month, LGBT History Month, Pride, Islamophobia Awareness Month, the United States established Jewish American Heritage Month nearly two decades ago.

“And I believe it is now time we remind ourselves of the remarkable contribution the Jewish community has made for our nation, often after suffering the greatest hardships and to celebrate the value of difference.”

She told MPs: “I’m very certain that we cannot conflate British Jews with the state of Israel, the actual meaning of British Jews is that they are British citizens.

“It was really brought home to me when I met a group of British Jewish school children in November… There were 10-year-olds wearing baseball caps, and when I asked the teacher ‘why are they wearing baseball caps?’, he told me it was because they had to hide their kippahs.

“And I just thought, how can we get to a stage where British children are hiding their identities?

“And it made me think, you know what we have to do is we have to celebrate the British Jewish community and thank them for their outstanding, significant contribution that they have made in this country.”

Mr Rowley said: “All across the House we agree that Britain would not be the country it is today without the enormous contribution made by the Jewish community and indeed people of all faiths and ethnicities, and it’s crucial that we celebrate that contribution.

“That’s why the Government is very supportive of having a Jewish History Month – a brilliant idea put forward in this debate.”

He added: “The creation of a designated Jewish History Month would give us an opportunity as a nation to celebrate this history and the vibrancy of Jewish culture, traditions, values and the importance of the Jewish community to the fabric of our society today.

“This could not be more important given the events of the last few weeks.”

He went on: “It would of course need to be meaningful and informed by the wishes of the British Jewish community themselves.

“And so, if this is something that the British Jewish community would encourage the Government to support then we would welcome their thoughts on this motion.”

The non-binding motion for the Commons to call for the creation of a British Jewish History Month passed unopposed.