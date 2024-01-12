UK and US launch strikes against Houthi-linked targets in Yemen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and US launch strikes against Houthi-linked targets in Yemen

By Press Association
A 20mm Phalanx CIWS weapons defence cannon is mounted on the US Navy destroyer USS Gravely , as military strikes were launched against Houthi targets in Yemen (John C Clark/AP/PA)
Britain and the US have started launching strikes against targets linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to the Associated Press.

Bombing was being carried out on Thursday in more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed group, in a massive retaliatory move using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, officials told the agency.

It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Rishi Sunak held a full Cabinet call on Thursday evening in which ministers discussed a response to disruption on the key global shipping route.

In an unusual move, the Government briefed Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey after the call, it is understood.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also seen arriving at the Cabinet Office late on Thursday.

With the Commons having finished business for the week and the Prime Minister having no plans to recall Parliament, MPs will be unable to debate the military intervention until Monday.

The Liberal Democrats demanded a vote take place and the SNP said any such action should be scrutinised in the Commons.

Parliament cannot be recalled without the Government asking the Commons Speaker to do so, and such requests are rare.

Mr Sunak used a conversation with the Egyptian president earlier on Thursday to emphasise the UK’s commitment to defending its interests.

“He discussed the disruption in the Red Sea with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and promised Britain would continue to “take action to defend freedom of navigation and protect lives at sea”, No 10 said.

It comes after UK and US naval forces destroyed “multiple attack drones” deployed by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, believed to be the largest attack yet from the Yemen-based force.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps had warned further action will be taken if assaults persist amid growing global concern about the disruption.

He also said he believed the Houthis, a Shiite group which has held Yemen’s capital since 2014, were acting with the support of Iran.

The Royal Navy air defence destroyer HMS Diamond was involved in the response to the latest in a series of attacks, which the Houthis have claimed are a response to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Some major shipping lines and oil giant BP have already diverted vessels around southern Africa, adding time and costs to journeys, rather than risk the Red Sea.

If the crisis continues, the increased costs could be passed on to consumers, hampering efforts to curb inflation and reduce interest rates.

US Central Command said the Houthis had launched a “complex attack”, and a total of 18 attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down in the operation which involved Diamond, US warships and F/A-18 fighter jets.

It said the attack was the 26th Houthi attack on the Red Sea shipping lanes since November 19.