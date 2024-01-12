Rishi Sunak travels to Ukraine with multi-billion package of military aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak travels to Ukraine with multi-billion package of military aid

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Rishi Sunak will meet in Kyiv on Friday (Juan Medina/PA)
Rishi Sunak is making a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, as the UK announced it will provide £2.5 billion in military aid to the country over the coming year.

It comes as the Ukrainian president presses allies in the West to provide the country with more support to fight back against Russian forces, amid fears that interest in the war is flagging among allies as the war drags on.

The crisis in the Middle East as Israel continues to bombard Gaza has also turned global attention away from the battle against Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister stressed the UK’s continued backing for Kyiv ahead of his meeting with President Zelensky, which comes hours after UK and US forces launched strikes against targets used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Mr Sunak said: “For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy.

“I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come.”

Mr Sunak made his first visit to Ukraine in November 2022, weeks after entering Number 10.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pictured during a meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers in Buckinghamshire (Carl Court/PA)

The UK has been among the most vocal backers of Ukraine, with Mr Zelensky visiting London early last year in a historic trip.

The Prime Minister and Mr Zelensky will use the one-day visit to sign a new UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, after G7 countries agreed at last year’s Nato summit to sign bilateral security assurances with the country.

Number 10 said that the £2.5 billion in funding would cover long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security, with the support an increase of £200 million on the last two years.

Around £200 million will also be spent on a push to procure and produce thousands of military drones, which the Government said was the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation.

Most are expected to be manufactured in the UK.

Mr Zelensky has said that Ukraine particularly needs air defence systems to fend off Russian aerial barrages. More than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29 and January 2, according to officials in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader began the year with a visit to several Baltic states in a bid to drum up support.

Mr Sunak said that the UK recognises that Ukrainian “security is our security”.

“Today we are going further – increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term.”

The Prime Minister will meet Ukrainian emergency workers during the visit, with Mr Sunak also expected to announce a further £18 million in aid.

Funding and resources will also be provided for English language training in the country, Number 10 said.