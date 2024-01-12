Which fighter jets and bombs are being used to strike Houthi rebel sites?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Which fighter jets and bombs are being used to strike Houthi rebel sites?

By Press Association
Four RAF Typhoons took off from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright/ PA)
Four RAF Typhoons took off from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright/ PA)

The UK’s Royal Air Force has joined US forces in bombing military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The strikes on Thursday night were launched against the Iranian-backed group because they started targeting ships in the Red Sea, a key international trade route.

Here the PA news agency looks at the powerful fighter jets, weapons and warships the UK military has sent to the region.

– Typhoon FGR4s

Four 52ft (16m) long RAF Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets were launched from an RAF base at Akrotiri in Cyprus.

Typhoons have a 36ft (11m) wingspan, about the same size as the length of a double decker bus, can fly at a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 – almost twice the speed of sound – and have a maximum altitude of 55,000ft.

The highly capable and agile jets are armed with a series of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, according to the RAF, and are capable of hitting a number of different targets.

Red Sea military operations
(Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright/PA)

– Paveway IV bombs

Fighter jets were equipped with the advanced and highly accurate precision bombs, capable of destroying the majority of targets while minimising collateral damage.

DEFENCE RedSea
(PA Graphics)

The Paveway IV has four main parts, a guidance system in the front which can be reprogrammed mid-air, a 225kg warhead in the middle, a tail section to guide the bomb and a smart fuse to control how it detonates.

Air crews are able to choose the impact angle and attack direction of the low-cost and all-weather bomb.

– Voyager

The 192ft (59m) long air refuelling tanker supported the Typhoons.

It is equipped with two underwing pods for refuelling the fast jets over long ranges.

The aircraft is just slower than the speed of sound, has a 198ft (60m) wingspan and can carry 111,000kg of fuel.

RAF launches ‘targeted strikes’ against Houthi rebels in Yemen, Rishi Sunak says
RAF Voyager aircraft (Ministry of Defence/PA)

– HMS Diamond

The warship joined a US-led taskforce called Operation Prosperity Guardian which aims to ensure the Red Sea remains safe for passing ships.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday the vessel “successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date”.

DEFENCE RedSea
(PA Graphics)

He added: “Deploying Sea Viper missiles and guns, Diamond destroyed multiple attack drones heading for her and commercial shipping in the area, with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew.”

According to the Ministry of Defence, the vessel’s main role is to protect other ships with air defence using its Sea Viper anti-air missile system and it can detect enemy threats “at range”.

HMS Diamond in the Red Sea
The HMS Diamond in the Red Sea (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

It is nearly as tall as Nelson’s Column but designed to be “virtually impossible” for the enemy to see.

The vessel is said to have “cutting-edge military sensors” and “a range of sophisticated weapons systems” which make it “ready to detect and destroy any airborne, surface and sub surface threat”.

– HMS Richmond

The ship was the second British one deployed to the Red Sea after it was dispatched on Tuesday.

The type 23 frigate was designed to hunt for enemy submarines but since the end of the Cold War its role has become more varied.

It now undertakes “virtually every type of operation imaginable” from counter-narcotics and anti-piracy to disrupting people trafficking and detaining criminals.

– HMS Lancaster

The vessel has been deployed in the Gulf of Oman near the Iranian mainland.

It performs a variety of roles from drug-busting operations to protecting international shipping lanes.

The vessel can deploy with a Wildcat maritime attack helicopter, which the Ministry of Defence says makes it “ideal for our most challenging defence engagement and security operations”.