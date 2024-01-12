Launch date announced for MV Isle of Islay ferry built in Turkey

The official launch date for a ferry currently being built in Turkey has been announced.

The MV Isle of Islay will be launched from the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova on March 16, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) said.

CMAL confirmed the date on Friday morning as it said the hull of the vessel has been completed and all of its blocks have been erected and surveyed.

It is the first of four ferries being built for west coast routes at the Cemre shipyard, with the MV Loch Indaal estimated to be ready by February 2025, followed by two as-yet-unnamed vessels in June and October next year.

The Isle of Islay, which will serve Islay and Jura, is scheduled to be delivered in October 2024.

CMAL said the announcement of its launch in March marks a “major milestone” in its commitment to providing new ferries for islanders.

Four ferries are being built at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey (CMAL/PA)

It comes following the news that two late and over-budget ferries being built at the nationalised Ferguson Marine yard in Inverclyde, which were due to launch this spring, could face a further two-month delay.

The Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa have faced multi-year delays and now have a price tag of at least £360 million – compared to an initial estimate of £97 million – for their construction at the yard in Port Glasgow.

Jim Anderson, director of vessels at CMAL, said: “Work at the Cemre shipyard continues to progress well, with the project coming in on time and on budget.

“We look forward to witnessing the launch, which is a major milestone in the vessel’s construction.

“We look forward to celebrating with the community towards the end of the year, where the vessel will be officially given its name, MV Isle of Islay.”

The news comes as the much-delayed Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa remain under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m pleased that the MV Isle of Islay will be launched at the Cemre shipyard in March.

“Delivering six new major vessels to serve Scotland’s ferry network by 2026 is a priority for this Government and this is an important milestone as part of that commitment.

“Ahead of entering service later this year, I look forward to joining the community as we celebrate and officially name the new vessel.

“People will welcome a more resilient and modern ferry service for Islay and Jura, and further vessels will soon bring similar and highly anticipated improvements for island communities across Scotland.”

The Isle of Islay, along with its sister vessel the Loch Indaal, will have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars.

An official naming ceremony will take place on Islay towards the end of the year, where community representatives and stakeholders will be invited to board and tour the vessel to celebrate its arrival.