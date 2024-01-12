Starmer defends plans for supervised toothbrushing for children under Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Starmer defends plans for supervised toothbrushing for children under Labour

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) speaks to dental students and staff during a visit to Bury college in Lancashire, to see first-hand the learning facilities being used to train the dental nurses of the future (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) speaks to dental students and staff during a visit to Bury college in Lancashire, to see first-hand the learning facilities being used to train the dental nurses of the future (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended his party’s plans for supervised teeth brushing lessons for children.

Sir Keir spoke to students studying dentistry at Bury College, Greater Manchester, about the “appalling” state of dentistry in the UK, as well as Labour’s plans.

Critics claim it is an example of the “nanny state” and say it is the role of parents, not teachers or Government, to ensure children brush their teeth.

Labour say, in Government, they would introduce supervised tooth brushing lessons for children aged three to five, as part of the plan for dentistry.

One dental student at Bury told the Labour leader the plans were a “good idea.”

Sir Keir said: “That plan has got three parts; the first is 700,000 urgent NHS appointments, too many people simply can’t get an appointment.

“It also means a plan for dentists where we’ve got dentist deserts, so many people are simply unable to access an NHS dentist.

“But also, supervised tooth cleaning for three to five-year-olds. I was absolutely shocked to learn the statistic that the most common cause of hospital admissions, for six to ten-year-olds is tooth decay, to have their teeth extracted.

“So that’s our plan, its fully funded, with the non-dom tax status being abolished, I want the super-rich to pay their tax in this country and use that money to help with dentistry.

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Bury
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) speaks to dental students and staff during a visit to Bury college in Lancashire, to see the learning facilities being used to train dental nurses of the future (Peter Byrne/PA)

“And some of the students here have been telling me not only what they do but what they think of our plans, and they are very supportive of what we want to do.”

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health say the UK has some of the worst child health outcomes in Europe, and child health inequalities continue to widen.

Other aspects of Labour’s child health action plan include introducing a 9pm watershed for junk food ads, banning vape adverts aimed at children, better access to mental health support, cutting waiting times for hospital care for children and making sure child health is a cross-government priority.

Tories claim Labour’s plans are “unfunded promises” which would lead to tax rises and said the longest hospital waiting lists in the UK are in Labour-controlled Wales.