Post Office ‘understands profound mistrust’ after litany of disclosure failings

By Press Association
Chris Jackson gave evidence at the inquiry on Friday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)
A Post Office legal representative has said he understands the “profound mistrust in many quarters” following a litany of disclosure failings throughout the Horizon IT inquiry.

A further disclosure setback in November, in which around 363,000 emails were found on a “legacy” mailing system, resulted in witnesses being delayed.

In his witness statement submitted to the probe ahead of giving evidence on Friday, Chris Jackson, a partner at the law firm Burges Salmon, said the Post Office sent its apologies for the most recent delay.

In November, Jason Beer KC said the latest disclosure failing added to a long list of further failings which are “etched” in the minds of the inquiry’s counsel.

Before the latest disclosure failings, the inquiry had been delayed by hard copy documents being found in new Post Office locations and the misuse of search terms in the disclosure exercise.

Another failing which previously delayed the probe was an improper “de-duplication” exercise – meaning relevant emails were not disclosed to the probe.

Other failings have included a failure to consider “families” of documents, not disclosing the names of those blind copied into emails, and the failure to disclose documents held on back-up tapes.

Addressing the disclosure issues in his statement, Mr Jackson said: “The current situation is not one that anyone would wish to see continue.

“Post Office has asked me to convey its apologies for the current situation and to assure the inquiry and other core participants that it is a Post Office priority to get to a position where hearings (and planning and preparation for hearings) can take place from a stable basis with the risks of further emerging data source issues is minimised and managed so far as is practicable.”

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Media outside Aldwych House, central London, where the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry is being heard (James Manning/PA)

He continued: “I am conscious that emerging problems with, and frank updates to the inquiry on, Post Office’s disclosure have been deeply and understandably frustrating to the inquiry, to postmasters and their families… and to those witnesses who have been affected.

“I understand fully the reasons for those reactions and for the profound mistrust in many quarters, which is the starting point for any exchanges on disclosure given the underlying earlier events relating to Horizon that the inquiry is charged to investigate.

“However, I confirm that all my experience acting for Post Office since May 2023 indicates to me that all the professional advisers working for Post Office on the inquiry… are behaving properly and professionally, working intensively and with significant resource, to provide all requested evidence to the inquiry.

“Were it ever to be suggested otherwise, that would be a matter of profound professional concern.”

Mr Beer previously told the inquiry it was “the conduct” of the Post Office that was “standing in our way” of calling witnesses.

He told the probe in November: “We as your counsel want to get on with the business of calling witnesses.

“We as your counsel want to get on with the business of progress in this inquiry.

“But the conduct of one of the core participants is presently standing in our way.

“This is of course the latest in a series of disclosure failings by the Post Office – they may be forgotten to many, they are etched in the memory of those who sit on this side of the room.”

The statutory inquiry, which began in 2021 and is chaired by retired judge Sir Wyn Williams, has previously looked at the human impact of the scandal, the Horizon system rollout and the operating of the system, and is now probing the action taken against subpostmasters.

The inquiry was established to ensure there is a “public summary of the failings which occurred with the Horizon IT system at the Post Office” and subsequently led to the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters.