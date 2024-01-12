Zelensky hails UK support with £2.5bn in military aid pledged for next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky hails UK support with £2.5bn in military aid pledged for next year

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the Presidential Palace in Kyiv (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the UK’s £2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, as Rishi Sunak promised to continue to stand with the country in its fight against Russia.

The Prime Minister travelled to Kyiv on Friday to unveil the new funding, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Ukraine this year.

With an increase of £200 million on the last two years, the military support comes at a crucial time for President Zelensky amid fears that interest is flagging among allies as the war drags on.

The two leaders also signed a new security agreement, committing the UK to provide “swift and sustained” assistance if Ukraine is ever attacked by Russia again.

Mr Zelensky hailed Mr Sunak’s “personal leadership” and said the agreement would lay “the groundwork for our further work with our other partners”.

The UK is the first country to sign a final security agreement with Ukraine, after G7 countries agreed at last year’s Nato summit to sign bilateral security assurances with the country.

At a press conference alongside the Ukrainian president, Mr Sunak said “our opponents around the world believe that we have neither the patience nor the resources for long wars”.

He said: “Ukraine is not alone, and Ukraine will never be alone. Putin might think that he can outlast us but he is wrong. We stand with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.

“Because this war is about Ukraine’s right to defend itself and to determine your own future and the Ukrainian people’s historic choice to be an independent democracy at the heart of Europe.

“Your quest for freedom has inspired and moved the British people and for the free nations of the world aid to Ukraine is also an investment in our own collective security.

“Because if Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop there, and our opponents around the world believe that we have neither the patience nor resources for long wars. So waver now and we embolden not just Putin, but his allies in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere.

“That’s why the United Kingdom and the free world will continue to stand with Ukraine, as we have since the very beginning of this war.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new security agreement (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Number 10 said the £2.5 billion in funding would cover long-range missiles, air defence, artillery ammunition and maritime security.

Around £200 million will also be spent on a push to procure and produce thousands of military drones, which the Government said was the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation.

Most are expected to be manufactured in the UK.

The meeting between the two leaders saw Mr Sunak awarded the Ukrainian order of freedom, an honour also bestowed on his predecessor Boris Johnson.

The UK has been among the most vocal backers of Ukraine since the war began, with Mr Zelensky visiting London early last year in a historic trip.

The Prime Minister, centre, was shown damaged buildings in Kyiv during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Ukraine leader has previously said that the country particularly needs air defence systems to fend off Russian aerial barrages.

More than 500 drones and missiles were fired between December 29 and January 2, according to officials in Kyiv.

But there have been concerns that global focus on the war has moved, as the crisis in the Middle East continues to escalate and concerns grow about the fate of civilians in Gaza.

The Prime Minister’s visit came hours after UK and US forces launched strikes against targets used by Houthi rebels in Yemen in a bid to disrupt attacks on commercial shipping.

Mr Sunak met with Ukrainian emergency workers during the visit, with a further £18 million in aid also announced for the country.

Funding and resources would also be provided for English language training in Ukraine, Number 10 said.

Labour backed the “vital support” for Ukraine, as Sir Keir Starmer urged the need for politicians to remain united on the issue.

“I think it’s really important that we keep our focus on Ukraine,” he said.

“We have had cross-party support for Ukraine for a very long time and we need to maintain that in the face of Russian aggression that has been going on for a long time now,” the Labour leader said.

“I’m supportive of what the Prime Minister is saying today and we will remain united across our political parties in defence of Ukraine against that aggression from Putin.”