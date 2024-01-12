Lock up Post Office individuals to blame for the Horizon scandal, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lock up Post Office individuals to blame for the Horizon scandal, minister says

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Those behind the Horizon scandal at the Post Office should be jailed, a minister has argued.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Post Office minister, said on Friday it would be the “ultimate deterrent” to prosecute and lock up those responsible.

The Government has been scrambling to exonerate the hundreds of subpostmasters that were wrongly convicted and pay out compensation to those affected.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake (James Manning/PA)

Mr Hollinrake argued that people found to be to blame for the scandal “must be held to account” after the official inquiry reaches a verdict.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions?: “If it’s individuals, those people can be criminally prosecuted, potentially, and potentially can go to jail.

“I think we’d all like to see that kind of route taken. People must be held to account.”

Asked if he wants to see some people from the Post Office jailed, he said: “I absolutely do, we should’ve done it in the banking scandals as well.”

Mr Hollinrake also said there is not a “hope in hell the Post Office taking forward a private prosecution again”.

Subpostmasters have spent years fighting for justice, but the public outcry after the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office has pressured the Government to speed up its response.