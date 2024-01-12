Sir Tony Blair was warned about ‘flawed’ Horizon system, document reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sir Tony Blair was warned about ‘flawed’ Horizon system, document reveals

By Press Association
Labour leader Tony Blair and his wife Cherie (PA)
Labour leader Tony Blair and his wife Cherie (PA)

Sir Tony Blair was warned the IT system at the centre of the Post Office scandal was “flawed” before it was rolled out, a document shows.

The warning appears in a memo written to the former prime minister by special adviser Geoff Mulgan in 1998, which has been released by the public inquiry into the scandal.

It said the problems which beset the Horizon system “may well continue” and that signing it off could leave “what many see as a flawed system” in place for more than a decade.

Mr Mulgan said cancellation would allow the Post Office to take advantage of “newer, cheaper and more flexible” technology instead.

Pushing ahead would be “unsatisfactory” and leave the government “dependent on a hugely expensive, inflexible, inappropriate and possibly unreliable system”, the adviser warned.

However “short-term considerations and expediency” pointed towards the deal going ahead, he added.

The adviser said then-work and pensions secretary Alistair Darling was against the deal, but the department for trade and industry was more supportive.

The document does not reveal any concerns at the time that Horizon software could lead to subpostmasters being wrongfully prosecuted for fraud, theft and false accounting.

In response, the former prime minister said: “I would favour Option 1 (pressing ahead with Horizon) but for Geoff’s statement that the system itself is flawed.

“Surely there must be a clear view on this. Speak to me on that: ie reading the enclosed paper, it all focuses on the financial deal.

“But there the risks are pretty even, probably coming down on the side of continuing. The real of heart of it is the system itself.”

In a separate letter released by the inquiry, then-trade and industry secretary Lord Mandelson told then chief secretary to the Treasury Stephen Byers he believed proceeding with Horizon was the “only sensible choice” available.

Mandleson tours GM plant
Then-business secretary Lord Mandelson (Anthony Delvin/PA)

He said the system had been “thoroughly evaluated by independent experts” who pronounced it “viable, robust and of a design which should accommodate future technological developments”.

Any alternative could lead to post offices being closed, damage the confidence of subpostmasters in the government and “produce political fallout, no matter how carefully we try to handle it”.

Mr Mulgan acknowledged concerns in his memo that subpostmasters feared scrapping Horizon would lead them to lose customers and a support package would be needed if it was scrapped.

A spokesperson for Sir Tony said: “As the documents show, and make completely clear, Mr Blair took the issue very seriously.

“His response to the Mulgan note, and in other interactions, was to raise the issue of the viability and reliability of the end project as this was his overarching concern. He subsequently received these reassurances.

“It is now clear that the Horizon product was seriously flawed, leading to tragic and completely unacceptable consequences, and he has deep sympathy with all those affected.”