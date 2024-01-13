TUC accuses Government of ‘failing to act on lessons’ from Post Office scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TUC accuses Government of ‘failing to act on lessons’ from Post Office scandal

By Press Association
The union body accused ministers of leaving ‘huge gaps’ in the oversight of publicly awarded contracts (Yui Mok/PA)
Union leaders have accused the Government of failing to act on the lessons from the Post Office scandal.

The TUC said ministers ignored warnings going back years and refused to put in place safeguards to prevent future scandals involving publicly awarded contracts.

The union body accused the Government of leaving “huge gaps” in the oversight of such contracts, saying that unions, Labour and the Liberal Democrats had all called for last year’s Procurement Act to ensure that private companies delivering a public contract were subject to Freedom of Information requests, but that this was not incorporated into the legislation.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said ‘huge sums of taxpayers’ money were being awarded to private companies without proper accountability and transparency’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Such a provision would have helped uncover the scale of the problem with the Horizon software far earlier, the TUC said. Its report stated that the widespread outsourcing of public contracts had led to a “race to the bottom” on quality as well as workforce pay and conditions.

Ministers were also accused of ignoring union calls for a “public interest” test to be applied when public services were outsourced.

The TUC said that the Communication Workers Union was blocked from effectively organising at the Post Office, claiming that the National Federation of SubPostmasters was given funds by the Post Office.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Post Office/Horizon debacle must never be allowed to happen again, but the Government has failed to act on the lessons from this scandal despite repeated calls and warnings.

“Last October’s Procurement Act was a chance to improve the oversight and delivery of publicly awarded contracts.

“Yet instead of putting in place the necessary checks and balances, ministers blocked attempts to properly safeguard workers from mistreatment.

“Huge sums of taxpayers’ money are still being awarded to private companies without proper accountability and transparency.

“Ministers must call time on failed outsourcing. Public services should be run in the public interest, not for profit.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Horizon scandal – which arose following the installation of the Horizon software in the late 1990s – was one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history, which is why we set up an independent inquiry to establish culpability.

“It is right that we do not pre-empt its conclusions, but once the full facts are established, we will consider all options to hold those responsible to account – both legally and financially.

“However, this report fails to acknowledge that the Procurement Act has strengthened accountability of suppliers and the Government’s power to challenge and exclude them, and is embedding transparency through the whole commercial process.

“This includes setting up a new, dedicated Procurement Review Unit, which will monitor contracting authorities’ compliance.

“The Government closely manages its relationships with strategic suppliers, on a cross-government basis, by constantly monitoring their performance – and we stand ready to use our new powers when appropriate.”