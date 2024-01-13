Girls outperform boys from early education to university, UK study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girls outperform boys from early education to university, UK study finds

By Press Association
The research is based on UK data, and is the largest study of its kind in terms of the number of stages of education covered (PA)
A new study has found that girls outperform boys in the UK from primary school through to university.

According to research from Cambridge University Press & Assessment, female students show higher levels of academic success than boys from their earliest education into university years.

The research is based on UK data, and is the largest study of its kind in terms of the number of stages of education covered.

Researchers analysed open-access data on educational attainment at each stage, comparing the success of male and female students.

Even in early years education before the age of seven, which measures development or progress rather than attainment, more female students met or exceeded expectations.

These differences continue throughout education, with a greater percentage of female students achieving first class undergraduate degrees.

However, maths remains an outlier, with male students outperforming female students and achieving at the highest levels from early years education to A-levels.

Male students were also more likely to choose sciences, classical subjects, technology, and business from GCSE level onwards.

Although there was some variation at the later stages, with Medicine and Dentistry dominated by female students in university.

The research shows that neither reforms to qualifications nor the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic have changed the direction of previously identified patterns.

School stock
Even in early years education before the age of seven, which measures development or progress rather than attainment, more female students met or exceeded expectations (PA)

Matthew Carroll, who led the latest study for Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: “Female-led attainment gaps increased in magnitude, and male-led attainment gaps decreased in years in which examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The fact that the earliest attainment gaps between genders are based on teacher assessments – which are known to favour female students – could indicate that early differences in perception sow the seeds of different educational experiences, in turn leading to the differences seen in later external tests.

“Nevertheless, young women remain underrepresented in particular Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects, despite the achievements of female students in education up to the age of 21.

“We need to figure out why female students are still less likely to pursue technology, engineering and maths, and what the possible implications of these gender-based patterns are for labour markets.

“By doing this, those working in the education system can better evaluate whether existing initiatives to promote equality have worked, or whether further work is required – especially given apparent advantages shown by female students in education are not necessarily carried through to employment, with gaps in pay, opportunities and skill utilisation still common in the labour market.”