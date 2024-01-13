UK charity workers describe ‘harrowing’ scenes inside Gaza Strip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK charity workers describe ‘harrowing’ scenes inside Gaza Strip

By Press Association
UK aid workers inside the Gaza Strip (Humanity First UK/PA)
UK aid workers inside the Gaza Strip (Humanity First UK/PA)

UK charity workers have described the “harrowing” scenes inside the Gaza Strip.

Staff from Humanity First UK, one of the first British NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to enter Gaza since the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas conflict almost 100 days ago, spent three days assessing the situation on the ground in Rafah City this week.

Chairman of the charity, Aziz Hafiz, said it was “difficult to describe” the horror of the public health catastrophe in the region.

“As a GP myself, it’s incredibly frustrating and upsetting to see so many people suffer from infections, skin conditions and injuries, without access to the most basic painkillers, antibiotics and dressings.

“Food supplies are extremely limited and famine looms especially in North Gaza, and as the winter draws in the internally displaced people (IDPs) face starvation and disease,” Dr Hafiz said.

The charity said it has established a number of infrastructure projects in the region in recent years, including water desalination plants and rooftop gardens.

Osman Dean, head of emergency medical teams said the situation is becoming “untenable”.

Chairman of the charity, Dr Aziz Hafiz, said it was “difficult to describe” the “horror” of the public health catastrophe going on in the region (Humanity First UK/PA)

“The scenes inside Gaza are harrowing. In Rafah, the situation is becoming untenable. In just the first few hours of visiting the multiple informal campsites, it was horrific to observe the plight of the IDPs.

“I was in complete shock, and my heart wept for the people of Gaza. No human being should be subjected to such suffering.

Yousaf Aftab, director of fundraising for Humanity First UK, attended an informal IDP camp on the western side of Rafah.

“The mental health burden on the most vulnerable groups is unimaginable,” he said.

“The lack of basic necessities is evident as I witness young people and children queuing for up to 4 hours for non-potable water.

“The psychological trauma will be felt for years to come.”

Israel began its military operation in the Gaza Strip, the smaller of the two Palestine territories, in response to Hamas’s deadly attacks on October 7.

Just over two million people live in the densely populated area which has been under the control of Hamas since 2007. It is about 25 miles long and six miles wide, bordered by the Mediterranean Sea, Israel and Egypt.