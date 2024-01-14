Value of empty homes estimated at £3.4bn as surcharge increase urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Value of empty homes estimated at £3.4bn as surcharge increase urged

By Press Association
Scottish Labour say the surcharge on empty homes should be increased (PA)
Long-term empty properties in Scotland now have an estimated value of more than £3 billion, analysis has revealed.

The number of properties that have been unoccupied for 12 months or more reached 28,280 in 2023 – up 70% from 16,527 in 2014.

Scottish Labour has urged the Scottish Government to further hike council tax on empty homes amid a growing homelessness crisis.

Calculations provided by the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre estimated the value of empty homes is around £3.4 billion.

The figure was calculated using lower quartile house price data, but if median house price data is used the value of the 28,280 homes could be around £5.7 billion, the analysis said.

Councils are able to place a surcharge up to 100% on council tax on properties which have been unoccupied for more than a year.

Labour has called for surcharges on long-term empty homes to be increased (PA)

But Scottish Labour said the measure, which aims to encourage owners to bring empty homes back into use, does not go far enough.

Instead, the party proposes ramping up council tax surcharges on long-term empty homes to create a package of funds used to tackle the housing emergency.

Mark Griffin, housing spokesman for Scottish Labour, said: “The SNP and Greens’ shocking inaction on Scotland’s empty homes has left billions of pounds worth of housing stock on the table while thousands of people struggle to find a home.

“Homelessness in Scotland is soaring, but instead of gripping this crisis head on, this Government refuses to accept there is even a crisis to begin with.

“Taxing these properties properly and returning some of Scotland’s long-term empty homes to the market would go a long way towards fixing this problem, but instead things are only getting worse.

“The SNP and the Greens voted unanimously against declaring a housing emergency in Scotland. With the SNP they talk one way and act another.

“We need real action to ramp up the council tax surcharges on homes lying empty for years and raise more cash to tackle the housing emergency.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Tackling empty homes is a priority for Scottish Government. We continue to fund the work of the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership and councils already have broad compulsory purchase powers which can be used for a range of purposes.

“New powers enabling councils to charge up to double the full rate of council tax on second homes from April 1 2024 have now been approved by Parliament.

“This change to council tax was a commitment made in the Programme for Government and aims to make sure the tax system works as an incentive to prioritise homes for living in.”