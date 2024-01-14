Deaths of four migrants in Channel ‘heartbreaking’, says Foreign Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deaths of four migrants in Channel ‘heartbreaking’, says Foreign Secretary

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the ‘heartbreaking’ deaths of four migrants as they tried to cross the English Channel shows ‘we’ve got to stop the boats’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the “heartbreaking” deaths of four migrants as they tried to cross the English Channel showed “we’ve got to stop the boats”.

Ministers have been informed that the migrants died in an attempt to launch from French waters, the PA news agency understands.

The incident happened near Wimereux at around 2am on Sunday, triggering a major emergency response as 72 people, including 10 children, were rescued and taken to Calais while one person was rushed to hospital, French paper La Voix du Nord said.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme the deaths are ‘heartbreaking’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Speaking on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Lord Cameron said: “It’s heartbreaking when these things happen, and the loss of life that takes place.

“And you can only think about what an appalling end it would be, and the cold waters of the Channel in the middle of the night. It breaks my heart to hear about it.

“But it just shows we’ve got to stop the boats, we’ve got to stop this illegal trade in human beings.”

Sir Keir Starmer, who described the incident as a “tragic loss of life”, told Kuenssberg he does not support radical action like the Rwanda plan as argued by Lord Cameron.

He said: “I think he is wrong about that.

“I absolutely agree that we need to stop these Channel crossings.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer agreed with Lord Cameron that the boats need to be stopped (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“They are dangerous, we have lost control of our borders, and we need to do something to stop the boats.

“Now I think the starting place for that is to go after the criminal gangs that are running this vile trade.”

French media said the migrants got into difficulty while trying to board the boat in darkness and cold temperatures.

A Navy helicopter, police and 50 firefighters were involved in the rescue operation.

The Refugee Council called for “decisive action” to stop Channel crossings following the “terrible loss of life”.

Chief executive Enver Solomon said: “The sad reality is that this is not the first time we are waking up to such devastating news.

“With no meaningful commitment from the Government to expand safe routes for refugees, it’s only a matter of time before tragedy strikes again.

“This must act as a wake-up call to take decisive action and reduce dangerous Channel crossings by providing safe routes for those fleeing war-torn countries or repressive regimes.

“Rather than pushing ahead with unlawful and costly policies such as the Rwanda plan, the Government must put in place safe routes and seek to treat refugees and people seeking asylum with compassion and fairness in line with our country’s values.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

The UK Coastguard could not comment because the incident took place in French territorial waters.