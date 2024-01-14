Lord Cameron denies suggesting Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lord Cameron denies suggesting Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza

By Press Association
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Lord Cameron has denied saying Israel has broken international law in Gaza, as he insisted the UK is “incredibly firm” with its ally.

The Foreign Secretary also said it was “nonsense” to suggest Israel intends to commit genocide, as it faces a challenge from South Africa at the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its actions in Gaza.

While facing a grilling from a committee of MPs on Tuesday, Lord Cameron suggested he was “worried” that Israel may have acted in breach of international law in the Middle East.

He added that he “of course” has concerns about the crisis in Gaza but that it is not his job to make a “legal adjudication”.

Pressed by Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that he had suggested Israel might be guilty of war crimes, the Foreign Secretary replied: “I didn’t say that.”

Asked if he thought Israel has a case to answer in the ICJ, Lord Cameron said: “No, I absolutely don’t. I think the South African action is wrong, I think it is unhelpful, I think it shouldn’t be happening.

“Now of course I am not a lawyer, but they are talking here about genocide, they are taking this case on the basis on genocide and to prove that you have got to prove that there was intent.

“I take the view that Israel is acting in self defence after the appalling attack on October 7.

“But even if you take a different view to my view, to look at Israel, a democracy, a country with the rule of law, a country with armed forces that are committed to obeying the rule of law, to say that that country, that leadership, that armed forces, that they have intent to commit genocide, I think that is nonsense, I think that is wrong.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Protesters during a National March for Palestine in central London (Lucy North/PA)

Lord Cameron was later asked by the BBC whether the UK and its allies needed to be firmer with Israel about its actions in Gaza.

“I think we have been incredibly firm,” the Foreign Secretary told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

He added: “We are a friend and ally of Israel but we do not hold back.”

The UK Government has said it supports Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s October 7 attacks but has urged it to show restraint and act in accordance with international rules.

It is now approaching 100 days since Hamas’s attacks, with more than 130 hostages still held in Gaza.