David Cameron says he is not ‘after any other role’ after his surprise return

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Lord David Cameron has insisted he does not have an “agenda” to come back as Tory leader, as he refused to state how much he was paid to lobby for Greensill Capital.

The Foreign Secretary said he was not going to run as an MP in what could allow a possible comeback to the top of the party in the event of an implosion at the general election.

“That’s not going to happen,” the former prime minister told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

“The ability to come back and try and serve in some capacity as Foreign Secretary is a huge honour for me, I’m going to do my best, use the experience I’ve got but there’s no other agenda here.

“I’m doing the job I was asked to do, I’m delighted to do it, I’m not after any other role.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought the former leader back to frontline politics in a shock move in November as he reshuffled Suella Braverman out of the Cabinet.

Lord Cameron continued to face questions about his private lobbying of ministers to try to secure access to an emergency coronavirus loan scheme for Greensill.

The Conservative peer denied being paid £10 million to lobby for the since-collapsed firm during his years in the wilderness outside politics, having resigned as prime minister in 2016.

“No that isn’t true,” he told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, before deflecting from the question by talking about his Alzheimer’s UK work.

He declined to set the record straight by revealing how much he was paid, arguing: “I was a private citizen, I had a number of different interests, the things I did, including important charitable work and I think as a private citizen you’re entitled to do that.”

The BBC previously reported that Lord Cameron paid around 10 million US dollars (£7.8 million) to jet around the world promoting the finance business.