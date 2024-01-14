Keir Starmer defends accepting Qatari private jet for talks with leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer defends accepting Qatari private jet for talks with leader

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer defended taking a private jet (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has defended taking a private jet paid for by Qatar to visit the country’s leader despite Labour attacking Rishi Sunak’s “private jet habit”.

The Labour leader argued on Sunday there is a clear “distinction” between flying around England when trains could be used and holding key talks with foreign leaders.

Parliamentary records revealed that Qatar provided Sir Keir with a private jet between the Dubai Cop28 climate conference and Doha to meet the Emir of Qatar.

The value for him to travel along with three members of staff was given as more than £25,000.

But Sir Keir argued he was visiting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for key talks about the hostage situation in Gaza, with Qatar having played a major role in negotiations.

“I think there’s a distinction, most people will understand, between flying in the circumstances I’ve just described and using private jets to jet around England when trains will get you there nearly as quickly,” he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“The long and the short of it was in Dubai I was having a number of discussions with international leaders about climate change as you would expect but of course I was having a nearly equal number about the conflict in the Middle East, how do we have a sustainable path to that ceasefire?

“And the Emir of Qatar, a very important player in this, particularly at that point when there was huge pressure on the situation with hostages, he wanted that meeting, the only way I could have that meeting was to go and see him on a plane that he provided.”

Senior Labour figures including deputy leader Angela Rayner have attacked the Prime Minister over his “expensive private jet habit” as he frequently shuns train travel for short flights.

Sir Keir also faced questions over accepting the freebie flight to Qatar when he previously said he would not watch England in the World Cup there because of concerns about the Gulf state’s human rights record.

He told the BBC: “I wanted to take the opportunity to have that one-to-one discussion with the Emir about really important international issues and I stand by that.”