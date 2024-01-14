RAF strikes not an escalation in Middle East conflict, Lord Cameron insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

RAF strikes not an escalation in Middle East conflict, Lord Cameron insists

By Press Association
One of four RAF Typhoon aircraft taking off from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus to join the US-led coalition conducting air strikes against military targets in Yemen (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright)
One of four RAF Typhoon aircraft taking off from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus to join the US-led coalition conducting air strikes against military targets in Yemen (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/Crown Copyright)

Lord Cameron has denied RAF strikes in Yemen will escalate the picture in the Middle East, as he warned the world faces a period of great peril.

The Foreign Secretary insisted it was the Houthi rebels who had taken steps to escalate conflict in the region with their attacks on container ships passing through the Red Sea, as he hinted the UK could join further strikes in future.

The militant group, which backs Hamas, claims they have targeted ships with links to Israel.

The Houthis’ actions have posed a threat to the flow of global trade, disrupting merchant vessels from passing through the sea to the Suez Canal, a route which serves 15% of world shipping.

The Foreign Secretary denied that the UK had escalated the situation by taking part in US-led air strikes on Houthi military facilities across Yemen overnight on Thursday.

“The escalation has been caused by the Houthis. I mean the point is since November 19, you have had these 26 attacks”, Lord Cameron told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

He added: “There have been more of them, they have been getting worse, and you know, not acting is also a policy, it is a policy that doesn’t work.”

Lord Cameron suggested the RAF could join the US in further strikes against the Houthis in order to deter their attacks.

“It’s right we’ve sent this very clear, very unambiguous message that we are prepared to follow our words and warnings with actions,” he said.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Lord Cameron said the Houthis’ attacks were among a number of international events which meant the “lights are absolutely flashing red” on the global dashboard, and meanwhile sought to portray the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, as a stable and safe leader who could grasp the crisis.

He told Sky: “Our view is look, take a step back from this, it is hard to think of a time when there has been so much danger and insecurity and instability in the world.

“The lights are absolutely flashing red as it were on the global dashboard.”

Lord Cameron added: “What we need at that time is strong leadership and a clear plan, that is what we have with the Prime Minister and the team in place.”

The Foreign Secretary also defended the Government’s decision not to make a statement to Parliament about the strikes on Houthi military targets beforehand.

The Lib Dems and SNP had criticised ministers for not taking steps to announce the operation in the Commons before it took place.

DEFENCE RedSea QandA
(PA Graphics)

But Lord Cameron insisted Mr Sunak had “followed all the correct procedures” before the strikes, including assembling ministers, listening to advice, and consulting allies.

He added: “There will be a statement in Parliament on Monday.

“I don’t think it would have been right to have a debate and a vote before this sort of action, because I think it is important for reasons of operational security to on this occasion take the action and then have a statement in Parliament afterwards.”

Elsewhere, he said he did not agree with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s criticism that US-UK strikes were disproportionate.

Mr Erdogan had claimed the UK was turning the Red Sea into a “sea of blood”.

“He is an important Nato ally but in this case we don’t agree,” Lord Cameron said.

Some experts have warned that the attacks could fuel a wider conflict in the Middle East, but Mr Sunak has insisted the UK and USA acted in “self defence” in carrying out the strikes.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has meanwhile called on Iran to urge its Houthi allies, as well as Hezbollah, to “cease and desist” in their destabilising activities in the Middle East.