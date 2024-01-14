Kinship carers must have right to parental leave, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinship carers must have right to parental leave, minister says

By Press Association
Natalie Don wrote to UK ministers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Natalie Don wrote to UK ministers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

UK ministers must change the law to give kinship carers a statutory right to parental leave, the Scottish Government has said.

SNP minister Natalie Don has written to Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan saying some kinship carers, such as grandparents and siblings, do not have the same rights as other carers like adoptive parents.

While she welcomed recent UK Government guidance on kinship care, she said parental leave for them still depends on the “good will” of their employer.

Ms Don, who is the Minister for Keeping the Promise, said some kinship carers had been forced to leave employment as a result.

As part of employment law, the issue is reserved to Westminster.

Her letter said: “The Scottish Government wants to ensure kinship carers are not penalised for taking in their kin.

“Given the vital role they play in providing a loving, safe and stable home, I believe it is imperative that kinship carers are treated on an equal par with all parents eligible for parental leave.

“As you know, this issue was highlighted in the independent review of children’s social care, published in May 2022, which recommended that kinship carers receive paid employment leave on a par with statutory adoption leave.

“Kinship carers should not have to wait any longer as a result of delays from the UK Government.

“I would, therefore, ask for an urgent update on the implementation of the recommendation regarding statutory leave in relation to kinship carers, and call on you to make these changes immediately.”

Support for kinship carers was raised at Prime Minister’s Questions on January 10.

Rishi Sunak said “I pay tribute to all kinship carers for the incredible work they do”, adding that the Government is looking at ways it can help further.