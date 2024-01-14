Kinship carers must have right to parental leave, minister says

UK ministers must change the law to give kinship carers a statutory right to parental leave, the Scottish Government has said.

SNP minister Natalie Don has written to Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan saying some kinship carers, such as grandparents and siblings, do not have the same rights as other carers like adoptive parents.

While she welcomed recent UK Government guidance on kinship care, she said parental leave for them still depends on the “good will” of their employer.

Ms Don, who is the Minister for Keeping the Promise, said some kinship carers had been forced to leave employment as a result.

As part of employment law, the issue is reserved to Westminster.

Her letter said: “The Scottish Government wants to ensure kinship carers are not penalised for taking in their kin.

“Given the vital role they play in providing a loving, safe and stable home, I believe it is imperative that kinship carers are treated on an equal par with all parents eligible for parental leave.

“As you know, this issue was highlighted in the independent review of children’s social care, published in May 2022, which recommended that kinship carers receive paid employment leave on a par with statutory adoption leave.

“Kinship carers should not have to wait any longer as a result of delays from the UK Government.

“I would, therefore, ask for an urgent update on the implementation of the recommendation regarding statutory leave in relation to kinship carers, and call on you to make these changes immediately.”

Support for kinship carers was raised at Prime Minister’s Questions on January 10.

Rishi Sunak said “I pay tribute to all kinship carers for the incredible work they do”, adding that the Government is looking at ways it can help further.