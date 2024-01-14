Suella Braverman joins thousands at London rally ‘in solidarity with Israel’

Former home secretary Suella Braverman joined thousands in central London “in solidarity with Israel” ahead of the 100th day since Hamas launched its attack.

She chanted “bring them home” with the crowd, took pictures with members of the public and was thanked by others for going to the rally in Trafalgar Square on Sunday.

Gratitude was also expressed to the King at the demonstration, as President of Israel Isaac Herzog thanked Charles in a video message, mentioning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as well.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman said she was there to stand in solidarity with Israel (Jeff Moore/PA)

Ms Braverman told the PA news agency: “I’m here to stand in solidarity with Israel.

“It has been 100 days since innocent people have been taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists and we need to bring them home now.

“Bring them home now.”

A small group of counter-protesters from the Neturei Karta group gathered on a traffic island at the south of Trafalgar Square, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A man was arrested after forcefully taking a sign from the group and tearing it up, the force said.

A small group of counter protestors from the Neturei Karta group have positioned themselves on a traffic island at the south of Trafalgar Square. One man who forcefully took a sign from the group before tearing it up has been arrested. Officers are present to deal with any… pic.twitter.com/ROmajjV8DS — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 14, 2024

Another man who shouted “antisemitic abuse from a passing car” was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

People attending the rally, who filed into the square past bag searches, barricades and police and security officers, held posters that bore the faces of those who were taken hostage, and others that read “100 days in hell”.

Some brandished Iranian flags, depicting a sun and lion in the centre, which one man said represented opposition to the Iranian government.

In his video message, Mr Herzog said: “In the face of those who wish to scare us into silence, you’ve stood up and spoken out with clarity, pride and passion but it isn’t only within the Jewish community, across every branch of British leadership, the truth reigns clear.

People in the crowd held posters that bore the faces of hostages (Jeff Moore/PA)

“In the name of the state and people of Israel, I thank you all.

“I want to thank His Majesty King Charles III.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Sunak.

“I want to thank the UK Government and I want to thank Opposition leader Starmer and his colleagues.”

The rally heard from a number of other speakers including Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely, the UK special envoy for post-Holocaust issues, Lord Pickles, and Labour MP Christian Wakeford.

Ms Hotovely thanked “London” for “100 days of consistent support”.

Lord Pickles called himself a ‘committed and unapologetic Zionist’ (Jeff Moore/PA)

She said the estimated 130 remaining hostages “continue to live a nightmare with every passing second” and issued a fresh demand for their immediate release.

Lord Pickles called himself a “committed and unapologetic Zionist” and, referring to a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday, said: “The people who were marching yesterday, the overwhelming majority of them are not antisemitic but they are happy to walk with people who are antisemitic.”

Mr Wakeford spoke of his recent trip to Israel during which he met survivors and families of hostages.

“The experiences they’ve had on day one was too much,” he told the crowd.

“Well, now 100 days in, and all we can say is this is far too many and bring them home.”