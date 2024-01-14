Lee Anderson could back Tory right-wing rebel amendments to Sunak’s Rwanda Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lee Anderson could back Tory right-wing rebel amendments to Sunak’s Rwanda Bill

By Press Association
Lee Anderson could back amendments to Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill (Jacob King/PA)
Lee Anderson could back amendments to Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill (Jacob King/PA)

Lee Anderson could deal Rishi Sunak a blow by backing the Tory right’s amendments to his Rwanda plans in crunch votes this week.

Sources in the rebel camp said the Tory deputy chairman has told colleagues he intends to defy the Government as Conservative divisions are set to be dragged back into the open.

The amendments to the Rwanda Bill, which will return to the Commons on Tuesday, have received the backing of more than 50 Tory MPs.

Robert Jenrick
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick has tabled amendments (Aaron Chown/PA)

But any attempt by the Prime Minister to placate them would be met by opposition from Tory moderates.

Amendments tabled by Robert Jenrick, who resigned as immigration minister over the legislation, and veteran Tory Sir Bill Cash have been gaining support.

They are seeking to disapply international law from the Bill and curtail asylum seekers’ rights to appeal against flights to Kigali under the key policy to “stop the boats”.

Mr Anderson has not commented publicly, but rebel sources said they had been told he will back the amendments brought by Sir Bill and Mr Jenrick if they are selected.

The amendments are unlikely to pass as they will not get Labour support, but the real test will come at the third reading when rebels may vote against the Bill entirely.

Three leaders of groups on the Tory right, Mark Francois, Sir John Hayes and Danny Kruger, have said they would oppose it if Mr Sunak does not bow to their demands.

The former home secretary and rival to Mr Sunak, Suella Braverman, has said she will this time vote against the Bill if there are “no improvements”, having previously abstained.

If rebels were successful, blocking the Prime Minister’s flagship Bill would trigger fresh chaos – something that may make opponents toe the line to let it pass.

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said he would not back the Bill if the changes are made.

He told BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend: “I’m going to consider the position very carefully to see what I do at third reading.

“I can say this, if any of the amendments that are promoted by some other colleagues pass then there’s no way I can vote for this Bill at third reading.

“I think already we are pushing the edges of comity – that is that mutual respect between Parliament and the courts – very, very aggressively indeed.”

Mr Sunak himself has argued that moving a further “inch” on the Bill would risk the Rwandans quitting the deal.