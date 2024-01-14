British Palestinians say family in Gaza ‘struggle to survive’ on war’s 100th day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

British Palestinians say family in Gaza ‘struggle to survive’ on war’s 100th day

By Press Association
British Palestinians Israa Aljaish (left) and Mohammed Awad (right) (Israa Aljaish/Mohammed Awad/PA)
British Palestinians Israa Aljaish (left) and Mohammed Awad (right) (Israa Aljaish/Mohammed Awad/PA)

British Palestinians living in the UK with relatives in Gaza have reflected on the last 100 days since the start of the Israel-Hamas war as their family members “struggle to survive” under “non-stop” bombardment.

A single-mother living in Scotland while her five-year-old child remains in southern Gaza in the care of her grandmother said her daughter “hasn’t lived her childhood”, while a man living in west London with several relatives in northern Gaza said his family are “struggling to find basic needs”.

It comes as Monday marks the 100th day since the start of the Israel-Hamas war which broke out on October 7, resulting in months of heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Awad said his mother, father, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews are sheltering in his father’s house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, and said they are “struggling to survive”.

Mohammed Awad
Mohammed Awad said his family members in Gaza are ‘struggling to survive’ (Mohammed Awad/PA)

“They are waiting for the unknown, they are struggling to survive, they are just breathing,” the 34-year-old told the PA news agency.

He said that his brother-in-law was “killed by a sniper” in early December and is survived by four children.

“What they have witnessed so far is beyond belief, I can’t describe it,” he said.

“Can you imagine now 100 days under this non-stop aerial, navy, artillery bombardments.

“They are struggling to find the basic needs, there’s no flour, no wheat, they survive on some old tinned food and they’ve had no electricity for three months.”

Mr Awad, who moved to the UK in 2017 after living in Gaza for 28 years, said he received some photos from his family members of his neighbourhood, saying: “The destruction is unprecedented, you can’t recognise the area.

“They are killing my memories of the Gaza I know.”

Mr Awad said he receives messages and calls from his family once every week and he received a voice note from his father on Sunday.

“My dad said, ‘we are surviving, we are struggling but we are hoping for an immediate ceasefire’,” Mr Awad said.

“I just feel sorry for them whenever I eat here or enjoy life – I can’t even enjoy life because I’m watching and following the news most of the time.

“I’m just occupied with thinking how I can help my family and I wish I could go back to Gaza to be with them.”

29-year-old Israa Aljaish, who currently lives in Scotland and whose five-year-old daughter Marlin is sheltering in southern Gaza with her grandmother, Amal Aljaish, said she “hasn’t lived her childhood” and suffers with frequent nightmares as a result of the conflict.

Israa with her mother Amal and her daughter Marlin
Israa Aljaish with her mother Amal (left) and her daughter Marlin (Israa Aljaish/PA)

“I feel like Marlin is not just five years old, she’s older than this and it’s not a good thing – she hasn’t lived her childhood,” Ms Aljaish, who came to the UK in 2022 to study for a Masters degree at the University of St Andrews, told PA.

“She’s having a bad cough because of the smoke.

“She misses her clothing, she misses her home, she misses her room, she misses her classes at school.

“It’s so hard for me to think how Marlin now imagines her life, instead of imagining to be a princess or imagining to go and play, she imagines the picture of explosion, destruction and bombardment.”

Ms Aljaish took a job as a postgraduate administrator with the university at the start of October, with plans to bring her daughter to the UK when the Israel-Hamas war erupted just days later.

Israa and her daughter Marlin hugging and smiling at the camera
Israa Aljaish and her daughter Marlin (Israa Aljaish/PA)

“It’s been so hard because the news is getting worse and worse with every passing day,” she said.

She added that Marlin has been suffering with signs of “psychological trauma” as a result of the conflict and her daughter has frequent nightmares.

“It seems like she has nightmares every day and instead of thinking of good things, she pictures destruction and pictures the aeroplanes in the skies over Gaza,” she said.

“I just want this to end, killing kids and civilians.

“It’s not their fault and they are so peaceful and with every passing day, it’s still happening.

“It’s horrible to see this and not be able to do anything, especially us who are out of Gaza, and I feel really useless not being able to protect my daughter.”