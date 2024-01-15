Private sector activity downturn eased in December – report

December saw an easing of the downturn in private sector output in Scotland, according to a report from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

However, the bank’s monthly purchase managers index (PMI) also found an uptick in service sector activity.

Meanwhile, the rate of job creation in Scotland was the highest of the 12 UK nations and regions covered.

The PMI is based on questionnaire responses from a panel of around 500 manufacturers and service providers.

Its monthly output index figure stood at 49.4% in December, an improvement from 47.1% in November.

Judith Cruickshank, chair of the Scotland board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Firms in Scotland recorded a contraction in private sector output during December, with the manufacturing sector weighing heavily on overall performance.

“However, the latest downturn was modest overall and the weakest in four months, in part reflecting a fresh, albeit marginal, expansion in business activity across services firms.

“Employment levels continued to rise, indicating that companies anticipate higher business volumes in the coming months.

“Job creation was also the strongest in the UK. In terms of inflation, input prices rose at the slowest rate in nearly three years and one below the long-run average, although charge inflation remained historically high.”