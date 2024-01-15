Prime Minister takes questions and visits seafood factory on coastal visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime Minister takes questions and visits seafood factory on coastal visit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Leigh-on-Sea on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Leigh-on-Sea on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister visited a seafood factory and held a question-and-answer session in a cafe on a visit to Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Rishi Sunak, who travelled by car, was introduced by Southend West MP Anna Firth at the start of the session at the cafe in the high street on Monday.

Home Secretary James Cleverly was in the audience, along with members of the public.

Mr Sunak started by paying tribute to the late Southend West MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery in 2021.

He then made introductory remarks about immigration, saying it was “one of my priorities to stop the boats”.

“We want to tackle this issue because it’s fundamentally unfair,” he said.

“It’s about fairness and our country is based on fairness.

“We’re a people that believe in paying our fair share, waiting our turn, and actually, when people come here illegally they undermine that sense of fairness which is so central to our national character.”

Mr Sunak then fielded questions from audience members at the cafe, before moving on to a nearby restaurant where he answered questions from reporters.

Afterwards he walked along a path beside the Thames Estuary to a seafood factory, on a bitterly cold morning, a short distance away.

He spoke to workers at cockle and whelk processor Osborne’s and posed for selfies.

Police outriders accompanied his chauffeur-driven car as he left the seafront, having concluded his visit by late morning.