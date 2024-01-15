Drug to treat youngsters with rare condition approved for routine use by NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug to treat youngsters with rare condition approved for routine use by NHS

By Press Association
A drug to treat children with the rare condition X-linked hypophosphataemia (XLH) has been approved for routine use by the NHS in Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
A new cancer treatment and a drug to help children with a rare hereditary disease have been approved for routine use by the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) said it has approved burosumab for treating youngsters up to the age of 17 with X-linked hypophosphataemia (XLH) – a form of rickets.

The decision marks a first for the SMC, as it has now approved the drug for routine use after it had previously been made available via its “ultra-orphan pathway” for treatments for extremely rare conditions.

XLH is a genetic condition which causes sufferers to have lower than normal levels of phosphate in their blood, which can result in bones not developing properly.

As it can cause painful skeletal deformities, the SMC first approved burosumab, which is given via injection, for a three-year trial period in January 2020, with work done over the period to gather evidence from patients and their carers about its impact.

Following a reassessment, SMC announced that the treatment has now been accepted for routine use.

It also confirmed pembrolizumab has been accepted as a treatment for adults with advanced cancers, including endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer and gastric, small intestine or biliary cancers that have a rare mutation.

SMC chairman Dr Scott Muir said: “We are very pleased to be able to accept these two new medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

“Burosumab for treating children with XLH is the first of the medicines for extremely rare conditions to be accepted for routine use by SMC after assessment of additional evidence collected during the three years it was made available through the ultra-orphan pathway.

“Through the SMC patient and clinician engagement process, the committee heard the difference this medicine has made to patients and their families.”

He added that pembrolizumab will “provide a targeted treatment option for certain patients with advanced cancers”.

Another drug, belantamab mafodotin, was not recommended as a treatment for patients with advanced myeloma who have had at least four previous treatments, with Dr Muir saying the evidence provided by the company “was not strong enough to satisfy the committee”.

However, he added that the SMC would welcome a resubmission from its manufacturers “when the company has had an opportunity to address the key clinical and cost-effectiveness uncertainties highlighted”.