Cleverly moves to ban Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir as terror organisation

By Press Association
James Cleverly has moved to proscribe the group (James Manning/PA)
James Cleverly has moved to proscribe the group (James Manning/PA)

The international Islamist political group Hizb ut-Tahrir should be banned as a terrorist organisation, the Home Secretary said, as he branded it “antisemitic” and warned it “promotes and encourages terrorism”.

James Cleverly has moved to proscribe the group by putting an order before Parliament which would make joining the organisation illegal in the UK under terror laws, the Home Office said.

The proposal has to be debated and is subject to Parliament backing but, if agreed, the ban would come into force on Friday and would mean “belonging to, inviting support for and displaying articles in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group will be a criminal offence”.

Mr Cleverly said: “Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks.

“Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does.”

Hizb ut-Tahrir is a pan-Islamic fundamentalist group which has been banned in many Arab nations, as well as in Germany and China.

It has organised rallies which took place on the streets of London alongside pro-Palestine marches in recent months, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A Hizb ut-Tahrir member could be seen shouting “jihad” in a video from an October march, but the Metropolitan Police said no offences were identified.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman last month called for leader of the UK arm of the group, Abdul Wahid, to be deported, claiming in the Commons that he should have his “right to be in this country” cancelled.

The announcement comes 100 days since Hamas’s attacks, with more than 130 hostages still held in Gaza.

The UK Government has said it supports Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s October 7 attacks but has urged it to show restraint and act in accordance with international rules.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Former home secretary Suella Braverman in the crowd during a pro-Israel rally in Trafalgar Square on Sunday (Jeff Moore/PA)

Former home secretary Suella Braverman joined thousands of people in central London “in solidarity with Israel” on Sunday, chanting “bring them home” with the crowd – referring to the remaining hostages.

Meanwhile, Lord Cameron denied saying Israel has broken international law in Gaza, as he insisted the UK is “incredibly firm” with its ally.

The Foreign Secretary also said it is “nonsense” to suggest that Israel intends to commit genocide, as it faces a challenge from South Africa at the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its actions in Gaza.