Sunak hits out at political ‘smears’ over his wealth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak hits out at political ‘smears’ over his wealth

By Press Association
Critics have argued the Prime Minister is unable to understand the pressures facing households after months of high inflation and cost-of-living pressures (Phil Harris/PA)
Critics have argued the Prime Minister is unable to understand the pressures facing households after months of high inflation and cost-of-living pressures (Phil Harris/PA)

Rishi Sunak has hit back at critics of his wealth, as he rejected the idea voters saw him as out of touch.

The Prime Minister, who with his wife Akshata Murty has an estimated net worth of £529 million, is one of the richest men to ever enter Downing Street.

But critics and opponents have argued he is unable to understand the pressures facing households after months of high inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
The Prime Minister has an estimated net worth of £529 million with his wife Akshata Murty (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In an interview with GB News, the Prime Minister was asked if he worried his wealth meant he did not understand the worries of ordinary voters.

“I never heard that during the pandemic when I was chancellor,” he responded. “When I stood up and announced the furlough scheme, no one said that then.

“Because I think fundamentally people judge you by the content of your character and your actions and that’s how people will judge me.

“My family emigrated to this country without very much. My parents worked really hard to provide a better life for me and my brother and sister. I worked really hard for everything that I’ve got.”

He added: “That’s the type of country I believe in and if people want to use that as a political smear or attack I actually think it speaks volumes about their lack of ambition for our country than it does about me and my background.”

In a likely indication of the coming election campaign, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last week claimed the Prime Minister doesn’t “get what a cost-of-living crisis feels like” and doesn’t “get Britain”.

Mr Sunak has also been mocked for his luxury private swimming pool and his frequent use of helicopters for sometimes short-distance journeys.