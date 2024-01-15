First Minister meets senior oil and gas figures

Scotland’s First Minister has met senior figures in the oil and gas sector ahead of his Government publishing its energy and just transition plan.

During a visit to Aberdeen, Humza Yousaf visited the offices of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

The First Minister met representatives of OEUK, Shell, TotalEnergies, BP and the Port of Aberdeen.

After the meeting he stressed the importance of the north east of Scotland – viewed as the European capital of oil and gas – to the transition away from hydrocarbons.

“I fully appreciate just how important the north east is for our energy sector and how important the sector is for Scotland’s transition to net zero,” he said.

“That is why I value opportunities like this to discuss with industry the detail of their planning to help deliver that transition in a way that is fair and just.

“It is only by working together that the Scottish Government and industry can redefine the role of a global energy hub and ensure that offshore energy continues to be an attractive career for the current workforce and next generation of engineers and innovators.”

A draft energy plan was published more than a year ago, with a final document due to be released soon.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK, said: “We thank the First Minister for coming here today and listening to real people from our industry speak about the practical opportunities and challenges of investing in our low-carbon energy future.

“Offshore Energies UK is proud to bring people together to tackle these issues and find solutions that benefit our people and their communities.

“We need to make Scotland and the UK an irresistible place to do energy business.

“Every political party is looking to unlock growth in the economy, and offshore energy with investment in oil and gas, alongside wind, carbon storage and hydrogen is undoubtedly the best opportunity for Scotland and the wider UK.

“Meeting more of our needs from homegrown energy produced in the UK means jobs, economic growth and secure and affordable energy. In a big year for UK and Scottish politics, our message is simple: choose homegrown energy.”