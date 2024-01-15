First Minister meets senior oil and gas figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister meets senior oil and gas figures

By Press Association
The First Minister visited Aberdeen on Monday (Steve Welsh/PA)
The First Minister visited Aberdeen on Monday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has met senior figures in the oil and gas sector ahead of his Government publishing its energy and just transition plan.

During a visit to Aberdeen, Humza Yousaf visited the offices of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

The First Minister met representatives of OEUK, Shell, TotalEnergies, BP and the Port of Aberdeen.

After the meeting he stressed the importance of the north east of Scotland – viewed as the European capital of oil and gas – to the transition away from hydrocarbons.

“I fully appreciate just how important the north east is for our energy sector and how important the sector is for Scotland’s transition to net zero,” he said.

“That is why I value opportunities like this to discuss with industry the detail of their planning to help deliver that transition in a way that is fair and just.

“It is only by working together that the Scottish Government and industry can redefine the role of a global energy hub and ensure that offshore energy continues to be an attractive career for the current workforce and next generation of engineers and innovators.”

A draft energy plan was published more than a year ago, with a final document due to be released soon.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK, said: “We thank the First Minister for coming here today and listening to real people from our industry speak about the practical opportunities and challenges of investing in our low-carbon energy future.

“Offshore Energies UK is proud to bring people together to tackle these issues and find solutions that benefit our people and their communities.

“We need to make Scotland and the UK an irresistible place to do energy business.

“Every political party is looking to unlock growth in the economy, and offshore energy with investment in oil and gas, alongside wind, carbon storage and hydrogen is undoubtedly the best opportunity for Scotland and the wider UK.

“Meeting more of our needs from homegrown energy produced in the UK means jobs, economic growth and secure and affordable energy. In a big year for UK and Scottish politics, our message is simple: choose homegrown energy.”